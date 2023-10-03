How Food Synergy Takes Your Nutrition To The Next Level?

These combinations will add more flavor to your diet.

Understanding food synergy is a valuable tool in your journey toward better health.

Eating healthy foods solely to achieve optimal health might not give you the desired results hence knowing the correct way of eating healthy is equally imperative. Food synergy is the concept that the combination of nutrients and compounds work better together to provide greater health benefits. When certain foods are taken in combination, they interact with each other's nutrients to give more favorable effects. These combinations increase the nutritional value that helps in boosting overall health. If you want to harness the power of food synergy in your diet then begin diversifying your food choices and be mindful while choosing correct food combinations. Focus more on including a variety of nutrient-rich foods in your daily meals and experiment with different pairings. This will also add variety to your diet by adding multiple delicious flavors to enhance your taste. Let's look at some food synergies that you will love incorporating into your diet.

Tomatoes And Olive Oil

A traditional example of food synergy is the pairing of tomatoes and olive oil. Lycopene, an antioxidant found in abundance in tomatoes, has been shown to have the ability to lower the risk of several ailments, including cancer and heart disease. Olive oil's beneficial lipids aid in enhancing lycopene absorption, making it easier for your body to obtain.

Beans And Whole Grains

You can also combine beans and whole grains, such as brown rice or quinoa, this creates a complementary protein that is nearly as complete as that found in animal products. This pairing provides a well-rounded source of essential amino acids, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans.

Spinach And Citrus Fruits

Although spinach is a fantastic source of non-heme iron, it is better absorbed when combined with vitamin C. Citrus fruits, such as oranges and grapefruits, are rich in vitamin C, so including them in your spinach salad can improve your body's total iron levels by increasing iron absorption.

Yogurt And Berries

Berries are a food that is high in antioxidants, while yogurt is a probiotic-rich diet that supports gut health. Combining these two results in a tasty and nutrient-dense snack that not only helps in digestion but also offers a significant amount of antioxidants to combat oxidative stress and inflammation.

Turmeric And Black Pepper

Curcumin, a strong anti-inflammatory substance with many health advantages, is a component of turmeric. Curcumin, however, does not absorb effectively on its own. Black pepper, which contains piperine, with turmeric can boost the absorption of curcumin by up to 2000%. This powerful combination is frequently present in curries.

Salmon And Leafy Greens

Salmon is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which are known for their heart-healthy benefits. Pairing salmon with leafy greens, such as spinach or kale, provides a combination of nutrients that support cardiovascular health. The greens offer fiber, vitamins, and minerals, while the salmon provides the essential omega-3s.

