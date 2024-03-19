How Does Alkaline Water Boost Our Immunity?

As we prioritize various aspects of health, let us remember the essential role that water, particularly alkaline water, plays in maintaining our body's balance and strengthening our immune system for overall well-being.

Maintaining the proper pH level in the body is essential for overall health and well-being. An effective way to achieve this balance is by consuming alkaline water. The primary distinction between alkaline water and regular water lies in its ability to neutralize acidity. The tap and bottled water commonly available to us is often highly acidic, posing potential risks to our health. While drinking clean water is well-established, it is equally essential to consider the pH level. Alkaline water filters play a crucial role in balancing the pH, making water suitable for consumption.

International Journal Of Environmental Health Engineering

Numerous researches and studies emphasize the positive impacts of alkaline water on health.

A 2022 scientific literature review published in the International Journal of Environmental Health Engineering underscores the potential health benefits, including enhanced hydration and improved digestion. Nobel laureate Dr. Otto Warburg's research indicates more oxygen than an acidic body. His findings reveal that diseases thrive in acidic environments, repelling oxygen and encouraging the proliferation of disease-causing microorganisms. He found that raising pH levels enhances the immune system's ability to combat bacteria.

A study suggests alkaline water contributes to increased longevity by slowing ageing and observes a significant difference in whole blood viscosity after participants consume alkaline water compared to regular water following intense exercise. Additionally, a study in Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine suggests that drinking alkaline water might help prevent osteoporosis and safeguard pancreatic beta cells because of its antioxidant effects.

How Does Alkaline Water Enhance Immunity?

Additionally, alkaline water alleviates acid reflux, which is especially common in individuals consuming spicy cuisines, cell-damaging free radicals and prevents premature ageing.

Excess toxic compounds in the body can strain its biological functions, leading to weakness. Alkaline water plays a vital role in neutralizing these toxins, promoting easier absorption by the body. This efficient absorption allows the body to utilize water effectively, facilitating the elimination of toxins and harmful substances.

Regular consumption of alkaline water contributes to improved circulatory system performance. By altering blood quality to carry more oxygen to vital organs, alkaline water enhances immune system strength to effectively combat foreign pathogens and infections.

Alkaline water's essential nature neutralizes acidity in the bloodstream, reducing the Oxidation Reduction Potential (ORP) and imbuing water with antioxidant properties. It introduces calcium, sodium, potassium, magnesium, and other trace elements to regular drinking water, offering various health benefits such as support for digestion and assimilation, bone strengthening, weight reduction, better skin and body hydration, anti-ageing properties, and detoxification.

To Conclude

We often forget about the most crucial element in our bodies water. Even though it makes up 60% of an adult human body, we tend to pay it the least attention. As we prioritize various aspects of health, let us remember the essential role that water, particularly alkaline water, plays in maintaining our body's balance and strengthening our immune system for overall well-being.