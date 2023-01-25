How Do Diet And Daily Regime Work For Our Body?

Our erratic lifestyle brings us disorders like obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, insomnia, hair loss etc. The issues that immediately impact us are trouble falling asleep or disturbed sleep ( insomnia) and hair loss. Both these raise a good amount of concern in the person having them who starts looking for solutions, often with expensive hair products, pills and supplements.

Unfortunately, amidst all the products and treatments, we often miss out that our faulty lifestyle has given birth to these issues. Although, however, much we would like to correct them with products, we ultimately will have to look into fixing our lifestyle. Therefore, this article will explain how our diet and daily regime work for our bodies. But, first, Head Nutritionist Taranjeet Kaur, Program Manager- Metabolic balance (India), takes on the causes:

Insufficient protein in our diets: The first and most important thing we need to realize is that protein is the building block of our body. They are the ones who make our skin, blood, muscles, bones, hair etc. Therefore, having little or inadequate protein can reduce the body's stores / raw material for making hair- which can reduce the ability of the body to generate new hairs or maintain hair health. Frequent meal timings and consumption of high sugar and processed foods: Studies have shown that high insulin or insulin resistance makes way for hair loss. A US study revealed the relationship between a diet high in simple carbohydrates and insomnia. These included processed foods and the consumption of foods high in sugars, sodas, white flour etc. Irregular sleep timings: Not having a proper regime and keeping awake late in the night while watching movies or working may disrupt sleep and increase stress, which can further cause hair loss. Insufficient proteins or not having the essential amino acids may hamper the production of the hormones like melatonin required for rest. Inadequate consumption of veggies and fruits: Having a variety of fruits and vegetables in our diet ensures that we get the vitamins and minerals required. Studies have shown that a lack of micronutrients such as iron, zinc, selenium, and magnesium is responsible for hair loss and disturbed sleep.