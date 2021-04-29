5 Best At Home Abs Workout You Can Do Using House Items

Let's face the reality — the more the government extends the lockdown, the more you will have to stay away from the gyms. Seeing the condition in the country right now, it won't be a shock to any of you if the lockdown and quarantine measures are extended. So, what you need to believe is that nobody is going to hit the gym anytime soon. Then? Does this mean an extreme weight gain? No, certainly not, let's find ways where you can do effective workouts at home using items that are easily available. Yes, you don't need any gym equipment for these workouts. So, without any further ado, here are some of the abs workouts that you can try at home during this lockdown period to get rid of belly fat fast.

So, let's start with the basics, shall we? Here is a list of workouts that you can try at home using absolutely no gym equipment. And trust us, they are as effective as gym workouts which involve extensive usage of heavy equipment. Make sure to do at least do 3 sets of 10 repetitions for each of the below-mentioned exercises.

Ready to sweat? Grab your yoga mat, turn off Netflix, put on your favorite playlist, and brace that core for the work ahead.

Bicycle Crunch

One of the most effective workouts for your abs is bicycle crunches. This form of exercise directly targets your core muscles that help in building strong and toned abs. If you are one of those who are aspiring for getting six packs then this air bicycle maneuver is a great choice. Follow these steps to do it perfectly.

How To Do Bicycle Crunches

Grab your yoga mat, now lie flat on it with your lower back pressed to the ground (make sure to understand the posture completely before doing this workout). Both feet should be on the floor and keep your hands behind your head. Contract your core (abs) muscles and slowly lift one leg just off the ground and extend it out. Inhale and exhale while doing a workout help lose weight fast. Now, do the same with another leg. Repeat this 10 times and do 3 sets each for better results.

Seated Rotation

This one is one of the most basic ones that look simple but can help you get those toned abs quickly if done properly. All you need is a yoga mat and some motivation to do this workout. You can also use a water bottle (of course one which is filled with water) for some extra added weight while doing the twisting. What are you waiting for? Oh, the process! Follow these steps to do it perfectly.

How To Do Seated Rotation

Sit on the ground with your legs extended out in front of you. Now lift your (both) legs slightly up and hold the position. Slowly raise your hands to 45 degrees and in a twisted motion touch the floor of each side of your hip. Make sure the movement is not large and comes from the ribs rotating. Check the image above for a better understanding. Do 3 sets of 10 reps each of this exercise for better results.

Plank Exercise For Abs

Nothing can beat plank variations when you are trying to build your abs. It is one of the most effective workouts that you can do at home to wake up your sleeping core muscles. This form of exercise directly hits your abdominal and core muscles. So, if you are looking for a strong and toned ab, add some effective plank variations to your workout program.

How To Do Plank

First, grab your workout mat and select a place where you can extend your whole body length. Now, begin the plank position — face down with your forearms and toes on the floor. make sure that your elbows are under your shoulders and your forearms are facing forward. Now, engage your core muscles, your glutes, keep your abs tight (Check the image above). Hold this position for as much as you can — this workout works better when you hold the position for more and more time. 30 seconds, 40 seconds, and 60 seconds… keep increasing the timings. Repeat the same for 3 times for better results. And try to increase the hold time.

Abdominal Crunch For Your Abs

No need for any exercise equipment, if you are looking for the perfect exercise to build your core muscles — try abdominal crunches. Crunches have been counted as the mainstay of abs workouts for ages. This form of workout directly targets your abdominal muscles. Without any further ado let’s start the exercise.

How To Do Abdominal Crunches

Grab your exercise mat, lie down on your back. Bend your knees. Keep both your hands behind your ears. Fold both your legs. Now, slowly pull and contract your abdominals, bringing your shoulder about 2 inches off the floor. Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering back down. Make sure to exhale when you come up and inhale when you go back to your initial position. Do 3 sets of 10 reps each of this exercise for better results.

Mountain Climbers to Sculpt Your Abs

Finally, finish off your workout cycle with mountain climbing. Remember, you only need a mat for this exercise too. Mountain climbers also known as running planks are one of the easiest and effective exercises that directly hits your arms, shoulders, quads, and core muscles. It is a great form of cardio you can try at home when you cannot go out and hit the gym.

How To Do Mountain Climbing

Grab your exercise mat and get into a plank position. Keep a good check on your position — since that is most important when you are working out at home. Now, pull your right knee into your chest as far as you can. And do the same with your other leg. Make sure your hips are down and do the process as fast as you can. Also, keep the inhale and exhale parts in mind.

Safety measures to keep in mind while doing home workouts— keep yourself hydrated, make sure to inhale and exhale while working out, maintain proper posture to avoid muscle strains. Also, do not forget to keep a check on what you are eating to get better results.