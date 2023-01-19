5 Simple Hip Mobility Exercises That You Should Practice Everyday

A common complaint that comes from many people is that they experience stiffness and pain in their hips. There are many factors that could cause hip stiffness but one of the main reasons sedentary lifestyle. Many professions demand sitting in the same place and position for very long hours. This problem is mostly faced by adults. They spend most of their time sitting during their work hours. The posture of sitting can make the hip flexor muscles stiff and short.

Studies also state that, women end to hold a tremendous amount of stress in their hips. This is another reason why women in particular experience hip problems and stiffness. Only regular physical activities and special hip flexibility exercise can help overcome this issue. The more time a person spends sitting, the more hip problems he or she might face in the future.

5 Hip Work Outs For Better Flexibility

Frog Squat

A lower body exercise that is very effective to improve strength and flexibility is the frog squat. This movement is greatly beneficial to enhance your hip flexibility and mobility. Aside from that, it also helps stretch the hip abductors and flexors. These muscles usually become very tight from constantly sitting and being inactive.

Table Top Hip Circles

Another great workout to ensure that your hp muscles remain flexible is table top hip circles. This workout is very easy to do and it is also very effective to relax and loosen the hip muscles, lower back and it trims the waist and also strengthens the core. This is also a great exercise for relieving stress and tension and improving your flexibility.

Lunges

One of the most popularly known workout for increasing hip flexibility and strength is lunges. It helps to sculpt, strengthen and tone our bodies and aside from that lunges are very effective to enhance overall fitness and athletic performance. This exercise specially focuses on our back, hips and legs.

90/90 Stretch

Stretching is a very simple exercise but its benefits cannot be counted. Stretching helps reduce the risks of injuries, helps correct muscle imbalances and helps increase joint mobility. Here is a stretching exercise for you that will help relax your hip muscles and get rid of any kind of stiffness i.e. the 90/90 stretch. The 90/90 stretch, in conjunction with other hip-opening and strengthening moves, has the potential to improve your quality of life.

Standing Leg Swing

Leg Swings are a dynamic movement that helps to prepare the Hip Flexors and legs for movement. They are simple and easy to perform before a run or other activity and will help to increase your mobility and flexibility.