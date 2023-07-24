Himalayan Salt Water On Empty Stomach: 5 Benefits of Starting Your Day With Himalayan Salt Water

Here are 5 things that can happen inside your body when you start your day with a glass of Himalayan salt water.

Himalayan salt water, also known as sole water, is a concoction of water saturated with salt. According to Ayurveda, Himalayan salt comes packed with healing properties which are beneficial for overall health. In terms of salt, Himalayan salt is thought to be the most pure. From promoting weight loss to boosting the body's energy levels, Himalayan salt can invite health goodness when consumed the right way. Wondering what it is? Ayurveda says that the right time to have Himalayan salt is on an empty stomach, and completely mixed and diluted in water. In this article, we will explore the various things that may happen inside your body when you start your day with a glass of Himalayan salt water.

Health Benefits of Himalayan Salt Water

These pinkish-coloured salt slabs are hand-cut from natural resources located in Pakistan's Punjab province in the foothills of the Himalayas. It is natural and unprocessed, which is why it is infamously referred to as the purest salt on earth. It is mined and then manually washed. Instead of being fortified like table salt, Himalayan salt is naturally high in iodine and has a distinctive colour from iron oxide. 84 trace minerals are said to be present in abundance in Himalayan salt. To fully appreciate the benefits of Himalayan salt, prepare and consume only water. When soaked in water, salt is thought to release a special energy that is good for your health.

Benefits of Himalayan Salt Water on Empty Stomach

Ayurveda holds that consuming Himalayan saltwater on an empty stomach can provide your body with positive energy and enhance blood circulation. Here are a few more advantages of routinely consuming Himalayan salt water.

Keeps The Body Hydrated

Himalayan salt water has the essential electrolytes you need to stay hydrated and maintain a high level of energy. While drinking plain water helps flush out pollutants, doing so may also dilute and remove some vital minerals. Your body can be hydrated with sole water while also restoring any lost minerals.

Packed With Vitamins And Minerals

Our bodies are made up of vitamins and minerals. They perform a number of functions in the body, including tissue repair, wound healing, immune system stimulation, and bone strengthening. The body can more easily absorb the 84 trace minerals included in Himalayan salt when it is consumed on an empty stomach (mixed and diluted with water).

Boosts Skin Health

The minerals in Himalayan salt assist us combat a variety of skin issues. Zinc, for example, aids in tissue repair and acne prevention. Skin infections can be treated with iodine and chromium. Sulphur is well known for keeping the skin's surface smooth and clean.

Aids In Digestion

Drinking Himalayan saltwater on an empty stomach can help in activating the salivary glands. Himalayan salt also activates specific enzymes and hydrochloric acid, which aid in the metabolism of proteins and the breakdown of meals. It supports the digestive processes that the liver and intestines carry out. Even while drinking only water is well recognised to be beneficial to your health, you should speak with a nutritionist or a doctor before deciding to include it in your daily routine, especially if you have chronic illnesses like high blood pressure or diabetes where your diet can play a role.

Keeps Stress At Bay

The minerals in single water aid in relaxation and calm the nervous system as a whole. They also aid in Adeline's and the stress hormone's regulation.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Make sure to consult a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your diet.

