Will HIIT Become The Big Workout Trend of 2024? Here's What An Expert Says

For most people, finding the time to exercise can be a challenge. HIIT offers a workout that can be completed in a fraction of the time.

With just a few days left for 2024, people may be busy writing down their resolutions, most of which include fitness and health. While it is a good thought to have, one needs to know exactly what kind of fitness routine they should follow, in order to have a consistency that extends beyond the first month of the year.

Every year, new trends are set in the fitness arena which is undergoing a remarkable transformation. According to Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness, a trend that is gaining tremendous momentum and promising significant results is the rise of high-intensity interval training (HIIT); it is turning out to be a big hit workout, he says. "This revolutionary approach to fitness is redefining how we perceive exercise, emphasising efficiency, and delivering impactful results in shorter time frames," he says.

What does it mean for India?

In India -- that is no stranger to fitness revolutions, what with yoga, Pilates, and high-energy Bollywood dance workouts -- HIIT has emerged as the fitness phenomenon captivating enthusiasts across the nation, states Singh. He adds that HIIT is all about "short bursts of intense exercise, alternated with periods of rest or lower-intensity activity". "It is a workout that does not demand hours at the gym, but promises to push your limits and yield results."

The appeal of HIIT

For most people across the length and breadth of the country, finding the time to exercise can be a challenge, given their busy schedules. "HIIT acknowledges this reality, offering a workout that can be completed in a fraction of the time," says the fitness expert, adding that this efficiency does not compromise on effectiveness. "In fact, studies show HIIT can deliver health benefits similar to longer, more moderate workouts."

Adapting to diverse lifestyles

One of the reasons for HIIT's surge in popularity is its adaptability. "Whether you are a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, HIIT can be tailored to suit your fitness level. Apps and online platforms offer a plethora of HIIT workouts, ensuring accessibility for individuals, regardless of their location or schedule," says Singh.

The role of tech

The expert states that as technology continues to integrate with our daily lives, it is not surprising to see its influence on fitness trends as well. "HIIT workouts are no exception. Wearable fitness tech, smart workout apps, and virtual training sessions are becoming integral to the HIIT experience. This tech infusion facilitates better progress tracking," he says.

Working out in a group

Singh adds that while HIIT conjures images of intense solo sessions, group HIIT classes -- both in-person and virtual -- are becoming increasingly popular. "The communal aspect adds a social dimension to the workout, offering support and motivation, which can be crucial in maintaining a consistent fitness routine."

The fitness expert concludes by saying that as we decode the big hit workout trend for 2024, it is clear that HIIT is "not a fad but a paradigm shift in how we approach fitness". "Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a newcomer, consider making HIIT a cornerstone of your fitness journey in the exciting year ahead."