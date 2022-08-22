High Impact Walking Can Help You Burn Calories, Know How To Do It The Right Way

Know The Right Way Of Walking To Burn calories

Walking is a very underrated form of cardiovascular workout but it reaps equal benefits for weight loss and fitness.

Losing weight can be tricky but not impossible. Sometimes the simplest workouts turn out to be the most effective ones. Walking is a very simple, inexpensive for of workout that can help you burn a lot of calories if you do it right. But it is also high underrated. People prefer other fancy ways of loosing weight which mostly involves equipments. You do this activity everyday, but in order to lose weight you just have to adjust a few simple techniques.

But walking is not just enough, it is also important that you walk in the correct way so as to reap the benefits. If you are walking just for the sake of it, there are high chances that you won't get any benefits from the same.

LOOSE WEIGHT THROUGH HIGH IMPACT WALKING

If you're intrigued, read on to learn more about these expert-approved tricks that'll help with your fat-loss journey.

Normal fast-paced walking is very effective for weight loss but you can also try to take the level up a notch. An interesting way to increase the intensity of walking is by wearing a ruck or a weight backpack. The extra weight will automatically make your body work harder and burn calories faster.

You can also increase the intensity by wearing ankle weights. This will work on your leg strength, calves along with calorie loss.

Bodyweight exercise is another way to make things more challenging. Mix some other exercise like squats, lunges, butt kickers, pushups and high knees during your walking session. This will get your heart rate up and engage other muscles in your body that aren't being used while you're walking.

Walking uphill is another very effective high impact walking. It will impact you glutes, calves, your heart rate and calories burn. This will be more challenging and more effective than walking on a plane path.

You can also try a mix and match workout routine. If you are walking for 4 kilometers, try a very fast run for 1 km. This will not only accelerate weight loss, it will also benefit your cardiovascular health.

If you love both walking and running, you can also try walking for few extra miles after you have completed your jogging track.

AVOID THESE MISTAKES

Know how to do your workouts right. Walking might sound very simple but if you do it wrong, it might impact you negatively.

Over-Straining Yourself

It is never a good idea to over-strain yourself. Your bones and muscles should get enough rest in order to heal and build themselves otherwise they will wear out faster. You might get tempted to overstrain because the benefits will be faster and better. However, remember that it has severe side effects and you might even get injured. If you get injured you will not be able to workout at all and all the work that you had done to loose weight will not be worth it.

Walking With A Bad Posture

Do not walk with a bad posture. It will affect your back and spinal cord. When you are walking, keep your back starlight and keep your shoulders relax. This is the correct posture you must follow. The technique of the workout is as important as its intensity.

Wearing The Wrong Footwear

Wear the right footwear. When you are doing an intense exercise, your feet feels its impact a lot and the wrong footwear could cause injuries or long term problems. Make sue your feet are the most comfortable during you walking session.

Keeping Yourself De-hydrated

Walking leads to a lot of sweating which is good because it means that you are doing it right. But, sweating also means that the water content in your body will become low and you might get severely dehydrated if you do not pay attention to it. Severe dehydration can lead to muscle cramps, fatigue and drowsiness. Eventually, you will not have the energy to do anything else after the workout. Make sure you are drinking a lot of water to keep yourself energized.

