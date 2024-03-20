High Cholesterol Symptoms In Men Management Tips: Top 7 Cholesterol Homemade Herbal Drinks To Flush Out Bad LDL Naturally

Cholesterol lowering herbal drinks: Here are the top 7 remedies to flush out bad LDL cholesterol from body.

High cholesterol symptoms: Cholesterol, a fatty compound, plays a crucial role in our bodily functions. Still, with excess levels, it postures a significant risk for heart ailments and stroke, especially for men who tend to have higher cholesterol levels than women. In this write-up, we'll delve into the alarming signs of high cholesterol in males, practical control strategies, and seven natural, beneficial home-brewed beverages that aid in eliminating the harmful LDL cholesterol.

High Cholesterol In Men: What Happens Due To Excessive Cholesterol?

Primarily, high cholesterol levels pose a significant threat to males since it escalates their chances of developing cardiovascular complications, including heart diseases and strokes. Males usually exhibit higher bad,' LDL cholesterol levels leading to arterial plaque accumulation, affecting proper blood circulation, eventually triggering heart attacks and strokes.

Signs of High Cholesterol In Men

Dear men, how to know if you are suffering from high cholesterol levels? Look out for these subtle signs and symptoms of excessive LDL in your body:

Unexplained Chest Discomfort and Pain: Males exhibit chest discomfort or pain as a common sign of high cholesterol, especially under physical exertion or stress. Unable to Breathe Normally: Difficulty in respiration or breathlessness could be a pointer towards high cholesterol. Extreme Tiredness and Fatigue: Persistent tiredness or fatigue, irrespective of sufficient rest could indicate high cholesterol levels. Erectile Dysfunction: High cholesterol can impact proper blood flow to the penis resulting in impotence in males. Yellowish Deposition In The Eyes: Xanthelasma, a medical condition characterized by cholesterol deposits around the eyes, may signal high cholesterol.

Understand the importance of recognising the above-mentioned signs and symptoms on time to protect your overall health from getting damaged due to unmanaged cholesterol levels. Timely intervention when dealing with high cholesterol is needed to protect your heart, kidneys and other important organs. In this article, we will tell you the top 7 herbal homemade drinks that can help you lower cholesterol levels naturally without medication.

7 Cholesterol Homemade Herbal Drinks To Flush Out Bad LDL Naturally

Dear men, make sure to add the below-mentioned 7 herbal drinks that come with the power of naturally reducing cholesterol levels. However, you must consult a doctor or a dietician before making any drastic chngaes to your diet.

Green Tea

Dear green tea lovers, you are doing a great job by adding this tea to your diet. Why? Because this tea has cholesterol lowering properties. Laden with antioxidants, green tea aids in reducing bad cholesterol and fortifying heart health.

Hibiscus Tea

One of the most effective herbal tea or drink that you can add to your diet when suffering from cholesterol is hibiscus tea. Known for reducing bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels, Hibiscus tea is a fantastic choice.

Ginger-Cinnamon Drink

Starting your day with a glass of adrak and dalchini water is another excellent remedy to cure high cholesterol levels. A mix of ginger and cinnamon can help reduce cholesterol levels and internal inflammation.

Lemon Water On Empty Stomach

Adding lemon water or nimbu paani to your morninf diet routine is another herbal remedy that can help you lower cholesterol naturally without medication. As per studies, starting your day with warm lemon water can aid digestion and cholesterol regulation.

Turmeric Milk

Haldi wali doodh, also known as golden milk is a great addition to your daily diet when suffering from high cholesterol levels. Turmeric rich in curcumin can significantly reduce bad cholesterol owing to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Beetroot Juice For Lowering Cholesterol

Beetroot is high in nitrates that support proper blood vessel dilation, improving blood flow and reducing cholesterol accumulation.

Garlic-Infused Water

Garlic, aka lehsun, is known for its cholesterol-reducing properties, that can be a potent health drink when you want to flush out bad LDL cholesterol levels naturally without medication.

Natural Remedies For Lowering High Cholesterol

Unmanaged cholesterol levels can put your heart at-risk, and increase your chances of suffering a heart attack. However, this condition can be amange effectively with proper diet and exercise routine. Consult with your doctor and ask for a diet plan to control LDL cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.