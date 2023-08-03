High Cholesterol Management: Garlic On Empty Stomach Can Help Flush Out Bad Cholesterol

Here's how eating raw garlic on an empty stomach can help you fight high cholesterol symptoms.

Are you looking for a delicious, natural method to boost your health? The only thing you should think about is garlic. Yes, you heard that right! One of the most commonly found herbs in the Indian kitchen Garlic has many health benefits that we are yet to explore. Today, in this article, we will discuss them all and figure out how to consume them.

Garlic Health Benefits

Garlic is the key to a lot of health benefits, whether you like the strong aroma it emits or not. Since ancient times, this potent ingredient has been used in traditional treatments to treat everything from diabetes to decreasing cholesterol. However, how can you regularly use garlic in your diet without irritating your taste buds? Rest easy! There are many tasty and easy ways to incorporate garlic into your food, and we've got you covered. Let's look at how to regularly consume garlic to reap its health benefits.

According to Ayurveda, eating garlic in your diet regularly can have a number of positive effects on your health, including enhancing heart health, managing diabetes, and reducing triglyceride levels. There are a number of delicious and efficient ways to consume garlic and maximise its benefits, even if some people may not enjoy it raw.

Raw Garlic On An Empty Stomach

Eating raw garlic on an empty stomach can help lower cholesterol levels and promote heart health. Wondering how that works? Let's find it out!

Garlic is packed with several health benefits. However, one of the most prominent ones among all of them is managing high cholesterol levels. Raw garlic contains allicin, a compound that is known for its cholesterol-lowering and blood-thinning properties. When consumed with warm water on an empty stomach in the morning, the goodness of allicin can be enjoyed. According to Dr Manindra Chattopadhyay, eating garlic raw and on an empty stomach is the best method to consume it because cooking dilutes the allicin.

Raw Garlic Health Benefits

Did you know that the typical individual consumes two kilogrammes of garlic annually? This spice was utilised by ancient societies for thousands of years as a type of medicine before being used to flavour your favourite meals. Garlic's health advantages have been used by cultures as diverse as Chinese, Egyptian, and Roman. There is a mountain of proof in favour of their use of garlic's therapeutic properties. As per studies, eating garlic has several health benefits. Let's look at the most important health advantages of garlic.

The following are a few alleged health benefits of raw garlic:

Improves immunity Supports heart health Stabilizes blood sugar levels Protects brain health

Allicin, a healthy sulfur-containing component, is more abundant in raw garlic. Blood sugar levels are stabilised, and heart and brain health are supported by garlic, according to research.

