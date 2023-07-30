High Cholesterol Management And 9 Other Health Benefits of Regular Exercise

High Cholesterol Management And 9 Other Health Benefits of Regular Exercise

Here is a list of 10 things that can happen inside your body when you workout regularly.

Any movement that engages your muscles and forces your body to burn calories is considered exercise. Many forms of physical activity can be done to stay active and fit, to name a few: swimming, running, jogging, walking, and dancing. But do you know how any of these forms of exercise helps in keeping your body fit and healthy from the inside? In this article, we explore, what happens in your body when you workout daily.

Benefits of Exercising Daily

Regular exercise, a Mediterranean-style diet (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, eggs, dairy), maintaining a normal weight and not smoking offer great protection against coronary artery disease and vascular diseases. These lifestyle factors reduce the incidence of death from all causes by 80%.

Let us understand how physical activity benefits your heart

Lowers Blood pressure and reduces the resting heart rate, hence the heart becomes relaxed and beats at ease. Boosts HDL cholesterol (Good cholesterol), and it decreases unhealthy triglycerides. Keeps check on blood sugar levels and weight gain and helps in controlling Type 2 diabetes. Makes muscles and other tissues extract more oxygen and nutrients from the circulating blood thus making the job easy for the cardiovascular system leaving you more energetic. Relieves stress which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular events by improving mood, promoting better sleep, improving sex life and making you more social to beat the monotony. Promotes the release of anti-inflammatory mediators in the body. Exercise can make you feel happier. Exercise can help with weight loss. Exercise can help skin health. Exercise can help your brain's health and memory.

Exercise has amazing advantages that can enhance almost every element of your health. Increased hormone production from regular exercise can improve your mood and help you sleep better.

How To Exercise?

A combination of moderate and vigorous activity of 300 minutes spread over a week is very helpful. Strength training for all major muscle groups at least 2 times a week with one set of 12 to 15 repetitions. Choose stairs rather than elevators, wake up a bit earlier and exercise. Know your maximum target heart rate which usually is 220 minus your age. One should start with around 50% and reach up to 85% of the target heart rate for a fruitful exercise regime.

But before you indulge in any form of heavy exercise, I would advise you to check with a cardiac expert, especially if you have any concerns about your fitness, chronic health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes or arthritis. I personally advise anyone above 40 years of age and about to start a heavy physical regime to undergo a Treadmill test (TMT) and get screened for any blockages in blood vessels supplying the heart muscles. This has become all the more important post-COVID era as we have witnessed several exercise-related cardiac deaths.

Leave the couch and exercise for a healthy and disease-free life.

NOTE: Whether you play a particular sport or adhere to the recommendation of 150 minutes of exercise per week, you may undoubtedly enhance your health in a number of ways. However, make sure to consult a specialist before making any changes to your daily routine.

