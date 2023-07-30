High Cholesterol Management And 9 Other Health Benefits of Regular Exercise

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
-
Any movement that engages your muscles and forces your body to burn calories is considered exercise. Many forms of physical activity can be done to stay active and fit, to name a few: swimming, running, jogging, walking, and dancing. But do you know how any of these forms of exercise helps in keeping your body fit and healthy from the inside? In this article, we explore, what happens in your body when you workout daily.
Regular exercise, a Mediterranean-style diet (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, eggs, dairy), maintaining a normal weight and not smoking offer great protection against coronary artery disease and vascular diseases. These lifestyle factors reduce the incidence of death from all causes by 80%.
Let us understand how physical activity benefits your heart
Exercise has amazing advantages that can enhance almost every element of your health. Increased hormone production from regular exercise can improve your mood and help you sleep better.
But before you indulge in any form of heavy exercise, I would advise you to check with a cardiac expert, especially if you have any concerns about your fitness, chronic health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes or arthritis. I personally advise anyone above 40 years of age and about to start a heavy physical regime to undergo a Treadmill test (TMT) and get screened for any blockages in blood vessels supplying the heart muscles. This has become all the more important post-COVID era as we have witnessed several exercise-related cardiac deaths.
Leave the couch and exercise for a healthy and disease-free life.
NOTE: Whether you play a particular sport or adhere to the recommendation of 150 minutes of exercise per week, you may undoubtedly enhance your health in a number of ways. However, make sure to consult a specialist before making any changes to your daily routine.
