High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: Top 7 Fiber-Rich Foods To Increase Your Good Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: Top 7 Fiber-Rich Foods To Increase Your Good Cholesterol Levels Naturally

How to reduce high cholesterol levels naturally at home? Here are the top 7 fiber-rich foods that are a must addition to your diet when trying to bring down bad LDL.

High cholesterol is a health concern that affects numerous individuals worldwide. When the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as 'bad cholesterol', rises uncontrollably in your blood, it poses a heightened risk of heart disorders and stroke. A significant part of managing this condition is leading an active, healthy life supplemented by a nutritious diet. Diets rich in fiber are known to bring down LDL cholesterol. In this piece, we explore ten fiber-loaded foods beneficial in lowering your LDL cholesterol levels.

Top 7 Fiber-Rich Foods To Increase Your Good Cholesterol Levels Naturally

The first step towards a healthy life is paved by a healthy diet. Here, in this article, we take a close look at the top 7 fiber-rich foods that can help in maintaining your good cholesterol levels naturally without any medication.

Oats

Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal and see how it magically helps you get rid of the bad cholesterol stuck in your arteries. Oats are rich in fiber, which helps in managing your blood cholesterol levels. You can add some healthy nuts, dry fruits, and sprinkles on top of your oatmeal to make it taste better.

TRENDING NOW

Apples

Remember that one line - one apple a day, helps keep doctors away? Try to add apples to your daily diet and help your body get rid of bad cholesterol naturally. Apples are rich in pectin, a soluble fiber that hinders cholesterol absorption in the gut. They can be a crunchy addition to salads, desserts, or simply as a snack.

Steamed Beans

Who doesn't like having steamed beans for breakfast, we all love it right? But did you know that beans are a great addition to your diet when you are trying to control your bad cholesterol levels naturally? Green beans are rich in fiber and low in fat and cholesterol. You can make a bowl of soup or add these greens to your salad.

Whole Grains

Another great addition to your breakfast meal is whole grains. They are high in soluble fiber, which makes them perfect for controlling cholesterol levels. You may consider adding barley to your soups, stews, or as a side to the main dish.

You may like to read

Berries

Winter calls for berries. But did you know that these tiny fruits are great for lowering cholesterol levels? Berries are rich in antioxidants and fiber that help in managing LDL cholesterol levels. You can add berries to your smoothies, oatmeal, pancakes, etc.

Flaxseeds

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds are also packed with soluble fiber that helps in reducing inflammation and thus lower blood cholesterol levels.

Handful of Nuts

Start your morning with a handful of any of the nuts available in the market. You may add some almonds, walnuts, and pistachios. These nuts are not only healthy and help in weight management, but are also packed with fiber and contain healthy fats that aid in the reduction of LDL cholesterol.

All the above-mentioned superfoods are packed with soluble fiber which interacts with cholesterol during digestion, preventing excessive production of bad cholesterol in the body.