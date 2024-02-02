High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: 7 Ayurvedic Herbal Teas For Reducing Bad LDL Levels Naturally

Cholesterol lowering tips: Here are the top 7 Ayurvedic teas that can help you get rid of bad LDL cholesterol levels naturally.

Excess cholesterol in the blood affects countless people globally, becoming a universal healthcare concern. It's a health anomaly known to trigger serious complications, heart disease among them. While there are several medications dedicated to cholesterol control, you can also rely on natural remedies to cope. They include herbal teas, potent in busting bad LDL cholesterol. This piece will delve into seven incredible herbal teas you can enjoy early morning on an empty stomach to handle your cholesterol.

Tea For Lowering High Cholesterol Levels

Are you at risk of suffering high cholesterol levels? Try to incorporate these 7 teas in your daily routine to ward off complications that can cause a cholesterol spike.

Green Tea

Are you a tea lover? Try to switch to green tea to keep your heart health under check. Green tea is an herbal drink that is famous for its plethora of health benefits, not least its knack for taming cholesterol. The tea is rich in antioxidants known as catechins, which help deter cholesterol absorption in the intestines. So, if you take green tea consistently, it can lower LDL cholesterol and elevate good HDL cholesterol.

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is another great addition to your diet when trying to control cholesterol levels naturally. Known for its abundant anthocyanins compounds that can slice LDL cholesterol levels. Drink Hibiscus tea routinely; your cholesterol will improve, and your heart disease risk is bound to decrease.

Rooibos Tea

This Ayurvedic tea from South Africa is another cholesterol killer that is a must-try! It's a caffeine-free herbal tea (meaning you can consume it at night as well) bearing health benefits galore. One unique antioxidant it contains, aspalathin, can retrench LDL cholesterol levels.

Oolong Tea

Have ever tried oolong tea? If not, then you must try it today. This is a great tea for those who are trying to bring cholesterol under control. Oolong tea is a Chinese beverage that has been used for centuries for its health benefits. Its partial fermentation gives it a unique exotic aroma and flavor. Notably, it has theaflavins, compounds that can chop off LDL cholesterol levels.

Chamomile Tea

A great tea that comes packed with a plethora of health benefits, including managing your sleep cycle and insomnia issues. Chamomile tea is well-loved for its calming effect. But this is not it, a cup of chamomile tea can counter high cholesterol as well, and thus keep your heart healthy. Boasting antioxidants called flavones, Chamomile tea cuts down LDL cholesterol levels.

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea, aka adrak wali chai, is a great beverage that has been known for its medicinal benefits since time immemorial. This tea can also help regulate high cholesterol levels naturally. Ginger itself has compounds called gingerols, which can knock down LDL cholesterol levels. Consistent consumption can help manage your cholesterol and boost your heart's general health.

Peppermint Tea

If you want to keep your cholesterol levels under check, try to add a cup of peppermint tea to your daily routine. This soothing herbal tea is usually celebrated for its benefits of being an effective tea for lowering cholesterol. It has menthol, which can fungal down cholesterol levels. Regular sips of Peppermint tea can balance your cholesterol and support healthier digestion.

Imagine a world where sipping your favorite tea wouldn't just be a delightful treat, but could also lend a helping hand in managing your heart's health, lessening the trouble of dealing with medications. The above-mentioned 7 herbal Ayurvedic infusions can't work wonders to wipe out high cholesterol entirely, but they certainly can be your aids in your voyage towards better health.