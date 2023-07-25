High Cholesterol Lowering Foods: 7 Foods That Can Help You Get Rid of Bad Cholesterol Levels

A diet reduced in cholesterol-containing foods can help lower elevated levels.

Cholesterol is a greasy wax-like substance which is found in the blood. It is also known as a lipid that the body needs to work properly. However, too much bad cholesterol can increase your chance of getting heart disease, stroke, and other problems. The medical term for high blood cholesterol is lipid disorder, hyperlipidemia, or hypercholesterolemia.

Your cholesterol can be reduced and the amount of lipids floating through your system can be improved by changing the foods you eat. The best strategy to attain a low-cholesterol diet is to include foods that reduce LDL, the dangerous cholesterol-carrying particle that contributes to artery-clogging atherosclerosis.

In this article, we tell you 7 such foods that you can add to your diet to lower your bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

Cholesterol Management Tips

Cholesterol management refers to the proactive approach of maintaining optimal cholesterol levels in the body to promote heart health. It involves monitoring and controlling cholesterol levels, particularly LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol and triglycerides. Proper cholesterol management is crucial because high levels of LDL cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. On the other hand, maintaining healthy levels of HDL cholesterol and controlling triglycerides can help protect against cardiovascular issues. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, and possibly medication, individuals can effectively manage cholesterol and safeguard their hearts.

Oats

Let's start with the morning meal (breakfast). Having a bowl of oatmeal or a cold oat-based cereal like Cheerios for breakfast is a simple first step to decreasing your cholesterol. You receive 1-2 grammes of soluble fibre from it. For an additional half gramme, add a banana or some strawberries. The current nutritional recommendations call for consuming 20 to 35 grammes of fibre per day, at least 5 to 10 of which should be soluble fibre. (The typical American receives almost half that amount.)

Amla or Indian Gooseberries

Amla is a potent natural remedy for lowering cholesterol due to its high vitamin C content and powerful antioxidants. Vitamin C helps prevent cholesterol oxidation, reducing the risk of artery-clogging. The antioxidants in amla also combat free radicals, protecting blood vessels and promoting heart health. Consuming fresh amla or its juice regularly can contribute to lower cholesterol levels and overall cardiovascular well-being.

Green Tea

Green tea contains catechins and polyphenols, which have been shown to improve cholesterol levels. These compounds inhibit cholesterol absorption in the intestines and assist in eliminating it from the body. Regular consumption of green tea can increase HDL cholesterol while reducing LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. Substituting sugary beverages with green tea or enjoying a cup after meals can aid in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.

Nuts

A handful of nuts (of your choice) daily can help you keep several health conditions at bay. Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and other nuts are heart-healthy foods, according to studies. A daily serving of 2 ounces of nuts can reduce LDL by about 5%. Additional nutrients found in nuts help to protect the heart in various ways.

Lemons

Lemons are a rich source of pectin, a soluble fiber known to lower LDL cholesterol. Pectin binds to cholesterol molecules, preventing their absorption and promoting their elimination. Additionally, lemons' high vitamin C content helps boost the body's antioxidant defences, safeguarding against cholesterol-related oxidative stress. Squeezing fresh lemon juice on salads, drinking lemon water, or using lemon zest in recipes can be beneficial for managing cholesterol.

Spinach

Spinach is an excellent green leafy vegetable that contains plant sterols, compounds that block cholesterol absorption in the gut. It also provides dietary fiber, which aids in cholesterol reduction by binding to cholesterol molecules and aiding their excretion. Incorporating spinach into salads, smoothies, or saut ed dishes can support lower cholesterol levels and contribute to better heart health.

Walnuts

Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and phytosterols, both of which play significant roles in cholesterol management. Omega-3s increase HDL cholesterol while reducing LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, promoting a healthier lipid profile. Phytosterols compete with cholesterol for absorption in the intestines, further contributing to cholesterol reduction. Including a handful of walnuts in the daily diet or using them as a topping for dishes can positively impact cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Make sure to consult a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your diet and daily routine.

