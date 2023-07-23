High Cholesterol Lowering Exercises: 5 Workouts To Get Rid of Bad Cholesterol Levels

High Cholesterol Lowering Exercises: 5 Workouts To Get Rid of Bad Cholesterol Levels

Your chance of developing cardiovascular disease, which increases your risk of death, can be affected by your cholesterol levels. The following exercises help decrease cholesterol levels.

High cholesterol can significantly affect heart health and increase the risk of heart disease. In recent times, elevated cholesterol, particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, can lead to the formation of plaque in the arteries, narrowing them and restricting blood flow to the heart. This condition, known as atherosclerosis, is a major factor in heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

In this article, Dr Tanmai Yermal (JAIN), Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi tells us 5 workouts that you can do to keep your heart safe from high cholesterol.

High Cholesterol Levels Can Lead To Heart Disease: Try These Workouts To Lower Them

However, lifestyle changes, including regular exercise, can play a critical role in controlling cholesterol levels and promoting heart health. Exercise has been shown to not only lower LDL cholesterol but also increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, often referred to as the "good" cholesterol. Below are some effective exercises that can lower cholesterol and support overall heart health:

TRENDING NOW

Aerobic exercises

Aerobic exercises, also known as cardiovascular exercises, are activities that increase heart rate and improve cardiovascular fitness. These exercises are particularly effective in lowering LDL cholesterol levels and improving HDL cholesterol levels.

Yoga

Although yoga is not an intense aerobic workout, it offers numerous heart health benefits. Yoga can help relieve stress and lower blood pressure, which is critical for controlling cholesterol. Stress can contribute to elevated LDL cholesterol and inflammation in the body. By incorporating yoga into the daily routine, one can promote relaxation, reduce stress and positively impact heart health.

Pilates

Pilates is a gentle workout that focuses on core strength, flexibility, and balance. While Pilates has no direct effect on cholesterol levels, it can promote overall cardiovascular health as an adjunct to other forms of exercise. Emphasizing proper breathing techniques during Pilates can also help reduce stress and promote heart health.

You may like to read

Interval Walking

Interval walking alternates between brisk walking and periods of faster walking or light jogging. This type of exercise is accessible to most people and can be easily adapted to their fitness level. Interval walking can be an effective way to improve cardiovascular fitness, burn calories and lower cholesterol.

Group Workouts

Group fitness classes, such as spinning, kickboxing, or dance classes, can add an element of fun and social interaction during the workout. Participating in group activities can help to stay motivated and engaged for the long term.

What To Keep In Mind?

Before starting any new exercise program, especially if one already suffers from some type of health problem, it is important to be sure to consult the doctor. He or she can help assess an individual's health needs and advise them on the most appropriate exercise plan.

In addition to incorporating these exercises into the exercise program, it is important to maintain a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle. Avoiding trans fats, reducing saturated fat intake, increasing fiber consumption, and limiting processed foods can help lower cholesterol levels. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol consumption are also important steps to promote heart health.

It is important to understand high cholesterol can have a significant impact on heart health and increases the risk of heart disease and related complications. However, regular exercise can play a critical role in controlling cholesterol levels and promoting cardiovascular health. A variety of exercises, including aerobic exercise, HIIT, strength training, yoga, and pilates, can help lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL cholesterol. Additionally, it is also important to remember to consult the doctor before starting any new exercise program, and always combine physical activity with a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle for the best results. By taking proactive steps to improve heart health, one can increase their overall well-being and reduce the risk of heart disease for a happier, healthier life.

RECOMMENDED STORIES