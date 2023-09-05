High Cholesterol Lowering Diet: 7 Healthy Fruits To Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels

Add these 7 fruits in your diet when suffering from high cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance that is essential for the body. It helps build and repair cells and make hormones. However, having too much cholesterol can indicate health issues. Today, in this article, we will explain what causes high cholesterol, and how one can manage the condition by tweaking their daily diet routine.

Let's Understand High Cholesterol

Excessive presence of cholesterol in the blood is known as high cholesterol. When cholesterol levels in the blood go up it can increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems. There are a number of things you can do to lower your cholesterol, including eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and taking medication if necessary.

Fruits To Lower Blood Cholesterol

Fruits and vegetables are a great way to manage chronic health conditions through diet. They are a good source of soluble fiber, which can help to lower cholesterol. Soluble fiber binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract and prevents it from being absorbed into the bloodstream. Here is a list of 7 fruits that you can add to your diet when suffering from high cholesterol:

Apples

An Apple a day keeps the doctor away. Apples are a good source of soluble fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. These red and green fruits are also packed with essential antioxidants that can help protect your heart health. You can have this fruit in the morning with your breakfast cereals or just make pancakes using it.

Avocados

Avocados are one of those exotic fruits that are high in monounsaturated fat. This helps in lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and raising HDL (good) cholesterol. Avocados are also a good source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C.

Berries

Another best option to keep your cholesterol levels under check is by adding a handful of mixed berries to your diet. Berries are a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect your heart health. Blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, etc., are also good sources of soluble fiber. Some berries that are good for lowering cholesterol include strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

Citrus Fruits

Another great addition to your cholesterol-lowering diet is vitamin C. Citrus fruits are a great way to get your daily dose of vitamin C, an antioxidant that can help protect your heart health. They're also a good source of soluble fiber, which can help lower cholesterol.

Grapes

The next one is fresh and seasonal grapes. Grapes are a good source of soluble fiber and antioxidants. And you all know by now that having antioxidants in your diet is extremely important when trying to keep cholesterol levels under check. Grapes are also packed with resveratrol, a compound that has been shown to have heart-healthy benefits.

Pomegranates

Who doesn't know the benefits of pomegranate, also known as anar in India? Pomegranates are a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect your heart health. They are also a good source of soluble fiber.

Lemons

As discussed above, lemons - one of the most common sources of vitamin C is an essential fruit that should be there in a high cholesterol-managing diet. As per experts, one medium lemon provides 53 mg of vitamin C, which is about 60% of the recommended daily intake for adults.

