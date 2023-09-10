High Cholesterol Foods: 10 Foods That Can Instantly Increase Your Bad Cholesterol Levels

Avoid these 10 foods if you want to keep your cholesterol levels under check.

Your body needs cholesterol, a waxy substance, to produce hormones, vitamin D, and other vital compounds. But having too much cholesterol can cause blood vessel enlargement and raise your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other illnesses. There are mainly two different types of cholesterol present in the blood. These are:

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) Cholesterol

It is what we call bad cholesterol. Know why? Because it can build up in your arteries, leading to the clogging of the passage for the blood to flow.

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) Cholesterol

It is often called "good" cholesterol because it helps to remove LDL cholesterol from your blood.

Foods That Can Instantly Raise Your Cholesterol

Some types of food have the ability to increase your LDL cholesterol levels. These are the top 10 such foods that can instantly raise your cholesterol levels:

1. Fried Foods

Avoid all kinds of fried foods when suffering from high cholesterol. High cholesterol can instantly block your arteries, leaving you at a higher risk of suffering heart disease.

2. Processed Meats

Processed meats, such as sausages, bacon, and hot dogs, are extremely high in bad cholesterol. You must avoid these foods when trying to keep cholesterol under check.

3. Full-Fat Dairy Products

Saturated fat levels are high in dairy products with added fat, such as whole milk, cheese, and butter. When consumed in excess, they can increase your LDL cholesterol levels.

4. Egg Yolks

Egg yolks are high in cholesterol. One large egg yolk contains about 213 milligrams of cholesterol.

5. Red Meat

Red meat, such as beef, lamb, and pork, is high in saturated fat. It can raise your LDL cholesterol levels, especially if you consume too much of it.

6. Sugary Foods

Cookies, cakes, ice cream, pastries, and other sweets tend to be high in cholesterol, added sugars, unhealthy fats, and calories.

7. Fast Foods

Unhealthy fats like trans and saturated fats are frequently abundant in fast food. Additionally, it may be heavy in sodium and calories.

8. Sodas

Sugar and calories are abundant in soda. Additionally, it may contain a lot of artificial sweeteners, which might cause your LDL cholesterol to increase.

9. Alcohol

Drinking alcohol (occasionally or excessively) can effectively increase your LDL cholesterol and decrease HDL cholesterol.

10. Unhealthy Snacks

Snack foods that are unhealthy and greasy, including chips, cookies, and crackers, are frequently high in unhealthy fats like saturated and trans fats. They may cause an increase in LDL cholesterol while decreasing HDL cholesterol.

Limiting your intake of these items is crucial if you have high cholesterol. Instead, concentrate on eating a healthy diet low in cholesterol, trans fat, and saturated fat. Additionally, you want to consume a lot of fruits, veggies, and complete grains.

You may lower your cholesterol levels and lower your risk of heart disease and other health issues by choosing nutritious foods.

