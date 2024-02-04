High Cholesterol Control Tips: Top 7 Ayurvedic Drinks That Can Help You Get Rid of LDL Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High Cholesterol Control Tips: Top 7 Ayurvedic Drinks That Can Help You Get Rid of LDL Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try these amazing 7 Ayurvedic herbal drinks to flush out bad LDL cholesterol from your arteries naturally without any medications.

Countless people around the globe are struggling with high cholesterol, a health concern that often escalates to heart disease and other cardiovascular problems. While medical treatments are available, the inclusion of natural remedies in everyday life can be beneficial too. Here is where Ayurveda, the time-tested Indian medicinal practice, steps in with various herbal concoctions that naturally tackle high cholesterol - particularly LDL cholesterol. This article explores the top 7 Ayurvedic drinks that can help keep your cholesterol levels under control.

7 Ayurvedic Drinks That Can Help You Get Rid of LDL Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to include these 7 Ayurvedic drinks in your daily diet routine to get rid of bad LDL cholesterol naturally at home without medication.

Arjuna Bark Tea

One is the centuries-old Arjuna tea, made from the bark of the Arjuna tree is the best Ayurvedic drink that can help flush out bad LDL cholesterol levels naturally. Recognized for its cholesterol-cutting qualities, Arjuna tea could notably lower your LDL cholesterol. Just boil some Arjuna bark powder in water, strain, and consume it warm.

TRENDING NOW

Triphala Juice

Who doesn't know about the many benefits of adding triphala to your diet? But did you know that consuming the right amount of triphala juice can help lower your cholesterol levels naturally too? Triphala juice is an Ayurvedic blend of three different fruits - Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. Stir these powders together with water, and savor it first thing in the morning.

Amla Juice

Amla, aka Indian gooseberries, is another potent fruit that comes packed with cholesterol-lowering properties. Packed with vitamin C and antioxidant-rich Indian gooseberry (Amla) helps keep LDL cholesterol in check and hampers cholesterol oxidation. Get your daily dose of Amla by mixing fresh Amla with water, straining, and drinking it.

Ginger-Lemon Tea

The aromatic Ginger Lemon tea can also come to your cholesterol-fixing aid. If you are new to trying out this amazing cholesterol-lowering Ayurvedic tea, try it this way - boil water with freshly crushed ginger and a splash of lemon juice, let it steep, strain, and drink regularly.

You may like to read

Green Tea

Dear green tea lovers, did you know that consuming this tea can also help in lowering your bad LDL cholesterol levels, and keep your heart healthy? The antioxidant-rich catechins in Green tea are known to reduce LDL cholesterol. A steaming cup a day could not only unveil high cholesterol control but heart health too.

Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini is another great Ayurvedic herb that has the properties to control high cholesterol levels. When trying to add this herb to your diet, you can make yourself a cup of cinnamon tea. To make this tea, you need to boil a cinnamon stick in water to create the drink and consume it warm.

Corriander Water

Sounds odd - right? Well, you will be left amazed when we will tell you the hidden health benefits of consuming coriander-soaked water on an empty stomach. Coriander Seed water is an Ayurvedic drink that comes packed with cholesterol-slaying wonder. Soak coriander seeds in water overnight, strain the water the following morning, and drink to your heart's content (and health)!

The above-mentioned 7 Ayurvedic drinks are packed with cholesterol-lowering properties. They are also great drinks for your heart, but consulting with a doctor or a dietician is important when making any changes to your diet or lifestyle. Also, make sure to pair these Ayurvedic drinks with a balanced diet and regular exercise for optimal effects.