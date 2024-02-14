High Cholesterol Control Tips: 7 Yoga Asanas To Flush Out Excessive Cholesterol Naturally Without Medication

High Cholesterol Control Tips: 7 Yoga Asanas To Flush Out Excessive Cholesterol Naturally Without Medication

Tips on Controlling High Cholesterol: 7 Yoga Poses To Help Eliminate Too Much Cholesterol Naturally, Bypassing Medication.

Our bodies naturally produce cholesterol, a fatty-waxy substance that is essential for processes such as generating hormones, supporting digestion, and creating vitamin D. Yet, too much of this substance can become a health hazard leading to potential heart diseases, including stroke. This excess in cholesterol levels can arise due to numerous factors including poor diet, inadequate exercise, genetic predisposition, and habits like smoking.

If you are diagnosed with high cholesterol, you need to take immediate action to manage it and avoid further health risks. Aside from prescribed medication by your healthcare professional, there are organic ways to reduce cholesterol. Yoga, with its blend of physical poses, controlled breathing, and meditation, is one of these natural methods. Yes, you read that right! Yoga can help in managing this condition. Wondering how and which yoga poses to try? Let's explore that in this article.

Yoga For High Cholesterol Management

Here we tell you the top 7 power yoga poses that can help to naturally reduce your excess cholesterol, without any medication:

TRENDING NOW

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Sitting flat on the floor and touching your toes while keeping your legs straight helps stretch the back muscles and stimulate the abdominal organs, boosting digestion and lowering cholesterol.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

This pose, which involves a seated twist with one leg over the other, stretches your spine and massages the internal organs, effectively aiding digestion, detoxifying the body, and reducing cholesterol.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

By lying on your belly and using your arms to lift your upper body, you'll enhance your circulation, stimulate digestion, and reduce cholesterol, serving as a preventative measure against heart disease.

You may like to read

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This pose, resembling a bow, involves lifting your chest and legs from a prone position while holding onto your ankles. The pose enhances digestion and cholesterol reduction by stretching the body's front side.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Reaching down for the ground and up towards the sky in a broad standing position, this pose improves digestion and reduces cholesterol through a comprehensive stretch of the legs, hips, and spine.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Camel pose, also called Ustrasana is for those who are trying to bring down their cholesterol levels naturally. This kneeling pose with an arched back and hands reaching for the heels stretches your front body, assisting digestion and reducing cholesterol.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

An effective yoga pose for those who are suffering from any kind of cholesterol-related health issues. You can perform this yoga posture by standing on one foot with the other's sole against your inner thigh and your hands before your chest, you'll boost leg strength and concentration, consequently bringing down cholesterol.

Managing Cholesterol Levels With Yoga Asanas: What To Keep In Mind?

If you are planning to add the above-mentioned yoga asanas to your daily routine to manage high cholesterol levels, make sure to consult an expert for proper guidance. Apart from yoga asanas, you must focus on your diet and exercise routine. By embracing such lifestyle changes and yoga practice, you will be able to naturally reduce excessive cholesterol and boost your overall health.