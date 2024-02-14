High Cholesterol Control Tips: 7 Yoga Asanas To Flush Out Excessive Cholesterol Naturally Without Medication

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Our bodies naturally produce cholesterol, a fatty-waxy substance that is essential for processes such as generating hormones, supporting digestion, and creating vitamin D. Yet, too much of this substance can become a health hazard leading to potential heart diseases, including stroke. This excess in cholesterol levels can arise due to numerous factors including poor diet, inadequate exercise, genetic predisposition, and habits like smoking.
If you are diagnosed with high cholesterol, you need to take immediate action to manage it and avoid further health risks. Aside from prescribed medication by your healthcare professional, there are organic ways to reduce cholesterol. Yoga, with its blend of physical poses, controlled breathing, and meditation, is one of these natural methods. Yes, you read that right! Yoga can help in managing this condition. Wondering how and which yoga poses to try? Let's explore that in this article.
Here we tell you the top 7 power yoga poses that can help to naturally reduce your excess cholesterol, without any medication:
Sitting flat on the floor and touching your toes while keeping your legs straight helps stretch the back muscles and stimulate the abdominal organs, boosting digestion and lowering cholesterol.
This pose, which involves a seated twist with one leg over the other, stretches your spine and massages the internal organs, effectively aiding digestion, detoxifying the body, and reducing cholesterol.
By lying on your belly and using your arms to lift your upper body, you'll enhance your circulation, stimulate digestion, and reduce cholesterol, serving as a preventative measure against heart disease.
This pose, resembling a bow, involves lifting your chest and legs from a prone position while holding onto your ankles. The pose enhances digestion and cholesterol reduction by stretching the body's front side.
Reaching down for the ground and up towards the sky in a broad standing position, this pose improves digestion and reduces cholesterol through a comprehensive stretch of the legs, hips, and spine.
Camel pose, also called Ustrasana is for those who are trying to bring down their cholesterol levels naturally. This kneeling pose with an arched back and hands reaching for the heels stretches your front body, assisting digestion and reducing cholesterol.
An effective yoga pose for those who are suffering from any kind of cholesterol-related health issues. You can perform this yoga posture by standing on one foot with the other's sole against your inner thigh and your hands before your chest, you'll boost leg strength and concentration, consequently bringing down cholesterol.
If you are planning to add the above-mentioned yoga asanas to your daily routine to manage high cholesterol levels, make sure to consult an expert for proper guidance. Apart from yoga asanas, you must focus on your diet and exercise routine. By embracing such lifestyle changes and yoga practice, you will be able to naturally reduce excessive cholesterol and boost your overall health.
