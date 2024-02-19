High Cholesterol Diet: Top 5 Indian Foods That Can Help Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels

High Cholesterol Control Diet: Top 5 Indian Foods That Can Help Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add these 5 foods to your diet to manage the signs and symptoms associated with high LDL cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in the cells of your body. It is a type of lipid, or fat, that is essential for the body's normal functioning. The body needs this substance to make new cells, and produce hormones. Produced by the liver, there are mainly two main types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL cholesterol is often referred to as 'bad' cholesterol because high levels can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease. On the other hand, HDL cholesterol is known as 'good' cholesterol as it helps remove LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream.

Although regarded as an important substance for the body, too much cholesterol in the body can invite tons of health complications, including a heart attack, and stroke. As per studies, managing cholesterol is one of the most important steps towards living a heart-healthy life. But how to manage cholesterol, and how to know that your cholesterol levels are high? In this article, we take a close look at what exactly is cholesterol, and how one can manage it with the right diet.

Managing High Cholesterol: 5 Indian Foods That Can Help Reduce Bad Cholesterol

If you're among the many people across the globe grappling with high cholesterol, remember this: your diet plays a pivotal role in keeping your cholesterol levels balanced. Luckily for you, Indian cuisine has an array of traditional dishes that can help. Keep reading to discover the top 5 Indian foods that are known to cut down on bad cholesterol.

Oats

Everyone's favorite breakfast option, oats, are an excellent source of soluble fiber, instrumental in curbing LDL predominantly known as bad cholesterol. When consumed consistently, oats can help maintain overall cholesterol levels.

Walnuts

A nutrient goldmine, walnuts are packed with a blend of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. These key elements are known to reduce bad cholesterol levels, contributing to a healthy heart.

Turmeric

An essential ingredient in Indian dishes, turmeric, packed with curcumin (a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant characteristics) can keep LDL cholesterol under check and decrease heart disease risks.

Lentils

Lentils not only offer plant-based protein and fiber but also aid in reducing bad cholesterol and promoting heart health a bargain if included as part of well-balanced meals.

Spinach

A green delight filled with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, spinach plays a role in lowering bad cholesterol and improving cardiovascular health in the long run.

The above-mentioned top 5 Indian foods are best for those who are suffering from high levels of cholesterol. However, one must also consider making changes to their other lifestyle habits such as getting regular exercise. But don't forget, before you make any major dietary adjustments, it's best to consult with your dietician or doctor.