High Cholesterol and 10 Other Warning Signs of Weight Gain You Should Never Ignore

If you notice any of these warning signs, you must consider switching to a weight-loss journey immediately. Read on to know more.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is imperative, especially in today's fast-paced world. One aspect that often requires attention is our body weight. Weight gain can happen slowly and naturally, but it's important to watch for signs that it might be happening. Being proactive and recognising these signals can help us make informed decisions about our lifestyle, diet, and exercise routines.

Let us explore warning signs that warrant our attention to ensure a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle. Here are ten warning signs that you should notice for weight gain:

Rising parameters like Blood Pressure and Cholesterol

As excess weight accumulates, it puts added stress on our cardiovascular system, resulting in elevated blood pressure. Additionally, weight gain can disrupt the balance of fats in our body, leading to higher cholesterol levels. These changes increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other complications.

Changes in Body Shape and Visibly Gained Weight

Apart from the fit of your clothes, you may also notice visible changes in your body shape. You might see a rounder face, a thicker and increased waistline, or increased fat deposits in the abdomen, hips, or thighs.

Increased Food Cravings

When you experience a sudden and intense desire for specific types of foods, especially those high in calories, it can lead to overeating and a potential imbalance in your energy intake. Cravings often involve a preference for sugary, fatty, or salty foods that are typically more calorie-dense. It is essential to be mindful of your cravings and practice strategies to manage them.

You Constantly Feel Tired And Lethargic

When you consistently carry excess weight, it strains your body, impacting your energy levels. Increased body mass can lead to a higher workload for your organs, reducing efficiency and fatigue.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness And Snoring At Night

Weight gain can lead to increased fat deposits around the neck area, obstructing the airway during sleep. This obstruction can result in snoring and disrupted breathing patterns, such as sleep apnea. Consequently, sleep quality is affected, leading to excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue.

You Tend To Avoid Physical Activity

When you consistently choose not to go to the gym and work out, avoid movements throughout the day or have difficulty climbing stairs, it can contribute to an inactive or sedentary lifestyle and hence weight gain.

You Have Trouble Breathing

Experiencing difficulty breathing can be a challenging consequence of weight gain. When excess weight accumulates, it can exert pressure on the chest and lungs, making it harder for the respiratory system to function efficiently. This can lead to shortness of breath, wheezing, and general discomfort during physical exertion or even at rest.

Your Joints Hurt

When you gain excess weight, it stresses your joints, especially the weight-bearing ones such as the knees, hips, and ankles. The increased pressure on these joints can lead to inflammation, discomfort, and pain. Over time, the persistent strain on the joints can contribute to osteoarthritis.

Clothes Become Tight

One of the most apparent signs of weight gain is when your clothes feel snug or tighter than usual. If you notice that your favourite jeans or dresses are becoming harder to fit into or the belt hole is increasing, you might be gaining weight.

You Tend To Avoid Crowds And Social Gatherings

Weight gain can lead to changes in body image and self-esteem, which may result in a decreased desire to engage in social activities. Feelings of self-consciousness, discomfort, or a lack of confidence in one's appearance can contribute to social withdrawal. To address these underlying issues and promote a positive body image & social well-being, you should start conversing with your loved ones, friends or colleagues.

If you notice any of these warning signs, you must consider switching to a weight-loss journey immediately. Some of the changes include:

A healthy and balanced diet rich in fibre Regular exercise and physical activity like walking, jogging, running, swimming, and cycling into your daily routine. Staying hydrated Addressing emotional or stress-related triggers and seeking medical advice.

(This article is authored by Dr Aman Priya Khanna, Co-founder & Medical Director, HexaHealth, and General, Laser, Bariatric, and Minimal Access Surgeon)

