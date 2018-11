If you want to add a new equipment to your workout regime. Foam roller has become increasingly popular. Foam roller exercises are also known as myofascial release. Basically, it is a form of massage that fitness enthusiasts do either before or after a workout to tight joints and to loosen up sore muscles. It aids in muscle recovery.

It is an affordable alternative to massage therapy. Without excessive cost, those dense round-shape foam roller can deliver many benefits of therapeutic massage.

What is myofascial release?

To release tension and to restore the body back to the natural state the pressure you apply to the affected areas is known as myofascial release. This exercise consist of various modalities such as massage, Rolfing and the Graston technique.

What are the benefits of foam roller exercises?

Improved flexibility and increased joint range of motion

To decrease muscle tightness and improve flexibility before workout foam roller exercises can be considered to be the best. According to a new research, foam roller exercises before an activity can lead to an increase in flexibility.

Better circulation

Proper blood circulation is important for overall health because the blood carries oxygen throughout the body. Among other reasons, a decrease in blood circulation can lead to various health problems like impaired cognitive ability, numbness in our limbs, and a weak immune system. Thus, by breaking up the tight areas where blood flow may become restricted, myofascial release can help improve circulation.

Stress reduction

These exercises can help reduce stress post-workout. According to one study, myofascial release can lower cortisol (stress hormone) after a strenuous workout.

Reduce exercise-related soreness

According to various researches, foam rolling can substantially reduce the chances of any exercise-related soreness.

Prevent injury

Proper stretching techniques combined with foam roller exercises can prevent many injuries associated with tightness and overuse, such as common running injuries and iliotibial band syndrome.