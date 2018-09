Without strength training, your exercise routine remains incomplete. However, many women think that weightlifting will make them muscular like men. But this is basically a myth, a woman does not produce as much testosterone like men. In fact, lifting weight will help to tone your body and make you feel younger. Weight lifting also offers many physical and mental health benefits. Thus, here we have mentioned a few reasons why weightlifting is a good idea for women too!

Burns fat

Cardio and diet can lead to both muscle loss and fat. But lifting weights will only burn fat. And if you compare weight lifting with cardio then be sure that this will help you burn more calories in a short period. Moreover, when you lift weight your body remains in the fat burning mode for a long time. This process is known as EPOC (Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption) effect.

Tones your body

Weight lifting can help you to get a toned body. This will help you to build lean muscle mass. When an individual build lean muscle mass, no matter what your body shape is, one will always look fit and fabulous. According to the sources, Hollywood actress, Jennifer Lopez mixes cardio and strength training in her workout routine. And thus, according to her body type, shape, and age, she has the right amount of fat and muscle.

Boosts metabolism

As you age your metabolism slows down. And you start gaining weight and find it very difficult to lose those extra kilos. Thus, lifting weight is important for every woman because there is a direct connection between your metabolism and muscle mass. Your muscles convert glucose to the usable form of energy because it has mitochondria. The number of mitochondria will decrease with muscle loss and which results in a decrease in metabolism. Since strength training builds lean muscle mass your metabolism will remain absolutely perfect.