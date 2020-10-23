When it comes to edible remedies, apple cider vinegar, which is sometimes referred to as ACV, is considered to be one of the most amazing drinks one can have as a solution to many problems. From weight loss to digestive issues, to preventing cancer, ACV is touted as a healthy cure for everything. When a drink has such a vast range of health benefits, you should also know that there can be negative effects as well if you drink too much of this miraculous drink on a daily basis. Let’s have a look at how much ACV is good for you and how often? Is a daily shot of ACV really the answer to serious health issues? Also Read - Apple cider vinegar: Top 5 health benefits for women

Benefits of drinking ACV every day

There are many health benefits of apple cider vinegar and you can gain a lot by having it everyday. Also Read - Apple Cider Vinegar for Erectile Dysfunction: Does it Actually Work?

Blood sugar might go down

For someone who is suffering from diabetes, an increase in blood sugar level can be dangerous. Not only for diabetic patients, in fact, everyone can experience a sudden blood sugar spike which is a result of an increase in the level of glucose in your body. These sudden sugar spikes can often lead to more serious and complicated health issues. But, drinking ACV can help your blood sugar go down. Also Read - The secret ingredient in apple cider vinegar that helps you lose weight fast

Helps control insulin sensitivity

Type 2 diabetes is difficult to deal with due to many reasons, one of which is insulin sensitivity. Choosing to drink apple cider vinegar or ACV every day will give you some relief from type 2 diabetes by managing the insulin sensitivity.

Helps to deal with PCOS

One of the most common disorders that a menstruating woman develops is PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome. Woman with PCOS generally suffers from abnormal or prolonged periods. PCOC has been linked to serious health issues like infertility, diabetes, and obesity. According to the various studies over the years, it has been recommended that drinking apple cider vinegar can help you ease PCOS symptoms. Proper intake of apple cider vinegar can help in ovulation and infertility in patients with PCOS.

Improves digestion

Among all the claims that people like to make of the many health benefits that apple cider vinegar has to offer, perhaps the most important out of them all is that it could improve your digestive system. Drinking ACV can help you ease those ugly digestion issues.

Your risk of cancer might decrease

It’s no secret that cancer is perhaps one of the most devastating diseases out there. But there are several precautions that you can take to not let this disease develop inside you and one of these remedies is to drink apple cider vinegar every day (be sure to consult your doctor). Although this is not proven as of yet, studies claim that there are possible benefits of drinking ACV in preventing cancer.

Side effects of drinking ACV

We have so far discussed the health benefits of consuming apple cider vinegar every day. From boosting metabolism to accelerating fat burn, there are so many proven benefits of apple cider vinegar. But all good things come at a price. ACV too can become the enemy of your health. Here’s how.

It can give you acidity

Apple cider vinegar helps in digestion but consuming this elixir in a raw and concentrated form can be harsh on your stomach. It can lead to stomach burn and acidity. So you need to dilute this weight-loss elixir before drinking it!

Weakens your teeth

The fact that foods that are acidic in nature are the enemy for your teeth and can lead to erosion of the tooth enamel is known to one and all. Your favorite weight-loss elixir is also quite acidic in nature and can weaken your teeth.

Loss of bone health

Over the years, studies have revealed that consuming apple cider vinegar over a long period of time can lead to the loss of your bone health due to the acid stripping the bones of minerals such as potassium.

Take a note: Despite all the great stuff, apple cider vinegar has to offer, remember that it is still a form of vinegar and thus it is acidic. One must dilute the ACV with a little amount of water before consuming it. Don’t just drink it straight out of the bottle! And since the acid can erode your teeth enamel, drink with a straw for best results.

Now that you know everything about apple cider vinegar, we hope you’ll be careful while experimenting with this weight-loss elixir. Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.