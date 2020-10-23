When it comes to edible remedies apple cider vinegar which is sometimes referred to as ACV is considered to be one of the most amazing drinks one can have as a solution to many problems. From weight loss to digestive issues to preventing cancer ACV is touted as a healthy cure for everything. When a drink has such a vast range of health benefits you should also know that there can be negative effects as well if you drink too much of this miraculous drink on a daily basis. Let’s have a look at how much ACV is good for you