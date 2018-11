If you like adventure and you always like to do something new, then rock climbing can be a great sport for you. It can be entertaining, but it is also good and beneficial for the heart and mind. Rock climbing makes mental and physical health better. Learning how to climb a rock can benefit your body and mind. It can be a dangerous sport, thus it is important to have knowledge of proper climbing techniques for safety.

How rock climbing is beneficial?

Mental strength

Rock climbing is not easy. One has to face a lot of obstacles and move on. With this, the brain gets motivated to fight troubles. Rock climbing is beneficial to increase the power and strength of the brain.

Reduce stress

Rock climbing is helpful in reducing stress. It is a type of exercise that reduces stress. This allows your body to get rid of problems like depression and anxiety. Rock climbing increases levels of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter in the body that aids in releasing stress. As climbers are more exposed to the sun and Vitamin D thus it has been proven to reduces stress levels.

Waist and neck power

When you are climbing a rock you have to climb upward. Doing this, you have a full exercise of your waist and neck muscles so that these organs get stronger and the body remains healthy.

Shoulders get stronger

Shoulders are a part of the arms and rock climbing is also beneficial for enhancing the strength of the shoulders. This strengthens the muscles of the shoulder and arms.

Strengthens and tones muscles

During the workout, it requires several different muscles groups to remain engaged. Rock climbing helps to strengthen your delts, traps, biceps, abs, obliques, lats, quads, calves, in fact, by strengthening a climber’s grip it even works on your forearm muscles.

Increases flexibility

Rock climbing increases the range of motion of the participants. It demands adaptability and flexibility as it requires climbers to reach heights. According to the study of Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the American College of Sports Medicine suggested that stretching should be done at least twice a week to increase the range of motion, improve blood circulation and flexibility.