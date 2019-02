Katrina Kaif doesn’t need any introduction. The actress was a part of many super =hit films like ‘Namastey London,’ ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani,’ ‘Ek Tha Tiger Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,’ and many more. The talented actress makes it a point to stay in top shape. You will also spot Katrina working out with celebrity Pilates Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. But, few days ago, Katrina was snapped with an injured leg during the screening of ‘Gully Boy’. Reportedly, the actor broke her toe during the shoot of her upcoming Salman Khan starrer film, ‘Bharat’. But, that did not stop Katrina from exercising. Katrina also shared a video on her Instagram story wherein she is doing aerial Pilates. Katrina captioned it – “Broken toe no excuse, there’s always a way, aerial pilates”. Katrina also said in another video that, “Can’t do anything load bearing on my foot, But I can fly.”

Even her pilates instructor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of Katrina doing aerial Pilates. She is surely killing it!

Here, we brief you about the benefits of aerial Pilates:

Doing aerial Pilates can help you get a slimmer waist and belly. You will be able to get a toned body as well. It will also help you enhance your core strength, along with shoulders, neck and back. Thus, you will be able to improve your wellbeing and lead a healthy life. Not only this, it can help you move freely with less effort, by counteracting gravity. Suspension in the air can help release tension on the bones and muscles, by enhancing your flexibility and deepening your practice. It can also help stimulate “happy” hormones like serotonin, endorphins, oxytocin, dopamine, which can perk up your mood and make you feel energetic. You will also be able to improve your balance and stability, which will allow you to do your day-to-day activities with ease. So, take some fitspiration from Katrina, and get going now!