Do you know the reasons behind Yami Gautam’s toned body? Pole dancing, weight training and healthy eating, help Yami to stay in top shape. Yami, is a fitness freak and also follows a well-balanced diet. The talented actress, who featured in films like ‘Vicky Donor,’ ‘Badlapur,’ ‘Kaabil,’ and many more, swears by her fitness routine. We tell you how she manages to stay fit.

Yami does pole dancing which has an insane amount of benefits. Do you know that pole dancing can help you burn calories? Yes, you have heard us here! If you are looking out for any options to battle the bulge then pole dancing can be a good idea. You can surely try your hand at it as it can help you kill the monotony. Various studies suggest that it can help you melt your fat. Pole dancing taxes your muscles and you are always moving. Thus, it is an isometric and cardiovascular exercise wrapped into one. Once you get the basics right and strengthen your muscles a bit, you will be able to develop some serious skills and a toned body that makes heads turn. Not only this, it can help you enhance your posture.

It can help you de-stress as well. An intense pole dancing session will help you stimulate endorphins, the hormone associated with feelings of euphoria. Thus, you will be able to calm down, if you do it regularly. Many people experience joint pain which is a serious issue. Hence, developing strong bones and connective tissue, along with joint mobility, can help you cut down your risk of osteoporosis. Pole dancing will not put pressure on your joints. So, you will be able to strengthen your muscles. It is good for your heart and can enhance your blood flow. So, just get going! Start exercising right away!

Furthermore, Yami also opts for weight training. Weight training helps increase the strength in connective tissues and joints. Moreover, strong joints, ligaments, and tendons are vital to eliminate the risk of injuries. Ta da, you will be able to improve your wellbeing. Not only this, weight-training will strengthen your back, shoulders, and core, and help you correct your bad posture. The bonus point- you will be able to get rid of your lower back pain. But, you should see to it that you do it with the help of your trainer.