The beautiful and versatile actress Sonakshi Sinha, who debuted from the movie ‘Dabangg,’ never fails to inspire us with her charming persona and toned body. Sona, who enjoys a massive fan following is a fitness enthusiast. The actress who also featured in movies like ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Bullett Raja’, ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi ‘, and many more, swears by Pilates to stay fit and fine. Sona’s Instagram is filled with her fitness posts and she is successfully managing to motivate us. Sona, who is considered as one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood, follows a healthy diet to stay fit. Know how Sona stays healthy and hearty by adhering to her fitness routine.

Sona, who is also popularly known as a Pilates girl, is always in sync with her fitness routine. She does Pilates which is beneficial for your back pain. According to a study published in the Journal of Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy, those who opted for Pilates were able to get rid of their chronic back pain. It can help stabilize the core’s lumbar-pelvic (lower-back) region and relieve stress. It is a magnificent exercise which puts minimal pressure on your joints. Thus, it takes away the pressure from your back and knees. Pilates can be beneficial for enhancing your core strength and can help you become flexible. Pilates will improve your bone density and this can help keep diseases like osteoporosis and so on, at bay. Also, if you wish to cut those excess kilos then you should surely go for this exercise. Tons of research suggests that you will be able to burn 8 calories per minutes if you do this wonderful exercise. Ta da, you will be able to easily fit into your sexy little black dress. Furthermore, Pilates can improve your balance and coordination, owing to which you will be able to do your daily tasks easily.

You can see Sona performing a headstand here and she is nailing it like a QUEEN. Headstand, which is also called as sirsasana, is an amazing yoga pose which will allow you to increase your focus. You are turning upside down and this can help you increase your blood flow to the brain. It will also correct your posture and enhance your balance and stability. Thus, you will be able to keep injuries at bay. It is also a cooling posture and can de-stress you. In case, you experience anxiety or stress than doing this yoga pose can help you. But, you should make sure that you do it under your expert’s advice. Start exercising today and stay happy and healthy.