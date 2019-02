Photos of actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who are the new lovebirds in town, are going viral on social media. The couple is currently enjoying a tropical vacation in Mexico, and are giving us major relationship goals. You will see that Shibani is looking super sexy in the pictures and the credit goes to her fitness routine.

If you happen to take a look at Shibani’s Instagram posts, you will get to know that she is a fitness enthusiast who believes in staying fit and fine. We unravel how she keeps herself in top shape.

You can spot Shibani doing skipping here. You will be able to improve your heart rate and blood circulation if you opt for skipping on a regular basis. Your cardiovascular framework includes your heart, along with arteries and veins which help circulate blood and oxygen between the heart and the other organs of the body. Thus, your heart will be able to function more efficiently. You will also find yourself suffering less from shortness of breath and your stamina will also increase.

Furthermore, it can help you tone your lower body and leg muscles. Not only this, if you are looking to cut down those excess kilos then skipping rope is a good option. Various studies suggest that bouncing rope for 30 minutes can help burn around 300 calories. Thus, you will be able to grill your fat. It will also help you become flexible, agile and enhance your flexibility and bone health.

Here, Shibani can be seen doing boxing. You will be able to improve your muscle health if you take up boxing. Boxing can help strengthens your bones and reduces the progression of ailments like osteoporosis. In boxing, focus pads and punching bags provide resistance as does your own body weight when you perform pushups and various other exercises. Your joints, tendons and ligaments will also become strong. With training, your muscles can keep contracting for longer durations without getting tired, allowing you to train harder for a longer period of time and help burn more calories. Anything which causes your body to become unstable will require your core muscles to work harder to help you keep balanced. Hence, boxing requires lots of fast rotational movements. So, this is how you will be able to develop your core muscles and stay hale and hearty. Correctly thrown punches by using your legs, hips, glutes, core, obliques, back, shoulders, chest and arms will help you become strong and powerful. Moreover, you will also be able to de-stress, with the help of boxing.