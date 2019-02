We are in awe of Parineeti Chopra’s new fitter and sexier version. The actress who has lost oodles of weight believes in clean eating and healthy living. She has truly surprised us with her sassier avatar. Being overweight can invite a host of health problems along with heart issues. But, Parineeti made sure that she got back into shape. The trailer of the movie ‘Kesari’ starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has already created a lot of excitement in the audience. The film showcases the war between 10,000 invaders and 21 Sikh soldiers. The historical storyline and powerful dialogues have received positive reviews. The actress has worked hard on herself for the movie. Here, we tell you how Parineeti stays fit and fine!

Parineeti swears by Pilates to stay in top shape. She can be seen with celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. Do you know that Pilates can help you de-stress? Yes, you have heard us here! Pilates can help relieve tension which is built up in the muscles through gentle stretching and gradual conditioning. According to a study published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise journal, Pilates can help you strengthen your core. Not only this, it can help eliminate muscle imbalances between the right and left sides of their cores. You will also be surprised to hear that it can help you tackle your back pain. A stronger core can help you build a better back. According to a study published in the journal Journal of Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy, those who did Pilate were able to get rid of back pain. Thus, by stabilizing the core’s lumbar-pelvic (lower-back) region, Pilates can help alleviate stress around that area and can help increase mobility.

Furthermore, it can also help you to build stronger joints. The slow and controlled movements which are involved in Pilates put minimal pressure on your joints. Not only this, but it can also help you increase your bone mineral density. Not only this, but you will also be able to become flexible and improve your stamina if you do it regularly. So, don’t wait anymore, just get, set and do Pilates! You will also be able to get a toned body like Parineeti! Look at Parineeti here, isn’t she nailing it?