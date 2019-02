Hina Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The gorgeous actress who was seen in popular Television shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ reality Tv show ‘Bigg Boss 11,’ and many more, has also bagged the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award’. Hina is very much active on social media and leaves us mesmerized with her posts. Hina is also known for her amazing dress sense and love for fitness. When a fan asked Hina for fitness tips, the actress revealed that regular exercise is the key to her super-svelte body. She also highlighted that along with regular exercise, portion control is also important. One should eat in the right amount and try and compensate for any extra calories by exercising regularly. Well, Hina, you are absolutely right! Staying physically fit will help you tackle health ailments like blood pressure and heart issues. Here, we tell you how Hina stays in top shape.

You will see Hina doing planks. If you do planks daily then you will be able to strengthen your core. When it comes to building core strength, planks can be a good option. The plank can help strengthen the rectus abdominis (visual six-pack muscles), transverse abdominis ( your deep core stabilizing muscles), and the internal and external obliques (that are hip and back mobilizing muscles). Not only this, but it can also help strengthen the muscles in your shoulders, chest, legs, and back. Thus, you will be able to get that chiselled body. Another benefit of doing a plank pose is that it will help you get rid of your back pain by also strengthening your back muscles.

Here you can also see Hina training with bands. Resistance training (also known as strength training or weight training) is the use of resistance for muscular contraction to help build the strength and make you powerful and strong. Resistance training is based on the principle which is muscles of your body will work to overcome a resistance force when they are required to do so. When you do resistance training consistently, you will be able to strengthen your muscles. Moreover, you will also be able to improve your joint function, bone density, muscle, tendon and ligament strength. Not only this, but you can also do resistance training with bands to cut down those excess kilos. You will be able to become agile, improve your stamina, flexibility, mobility and balance and posture as well. So, if you wish to stay fit like Hina then get going now!