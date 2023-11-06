Heart Health: 8 Ways Exercising Regularly Can Help Boost Blood Circulation Naturally

What happens to your heart health when you exercise regularly? Scroll down to know everything in detailed.

A healthy heart is an important part of overall well-being. It beats tirelessly, pumping oxygen-rich blood throughout our bodies and sustaining life. To keep your heart strong and healthy, there are two important things you should focus on: exercise and what you eat. Getting the right mix of these two is important to make sure your heart stays in good shape.

In this article, Dr. Tanmai Yermal (Jain), Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Pune- Kharadi, tells us everything about how one can effectively protect their heart health with proper exercises.

Get Your Heart Pumping! 8 Ways Exercise Boosts Blood Circulation

Exercise is like a magic potion for many health problems, and it's no different when it comes to your heart. Regular physical activity can do amazing things for your heart, making it stronger and reducing the risk of heart issues in several ways:

Cardio Benefits

Exercises that get your heart rate up, like jogging, swimming, biking, or fast walking, make your heart work better. It strengthens the heart muscle and helps blood flow, which lowers the chances of heart problems like high blood pressure and clogged arteries.

Weight Control

Exercise is a super helpful tool for keeping a healthy weight. Being overweight is a big risk for heart disease, and when you shed extra pounds, it eases the strain on your heart.

Cholesterol Check

Regular exercise can raise the "good" HDL cholesterol and lower the "bad" LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. This prevents nasty stuff from building up in your arteries and cuts the risk of heart attacks.

Blood Pressure Help

Moving around can help control blood pressure by making your heart work better and putting less pressure on your arteries. That means a lower risk of high blood pressure.

Stress Relief

Exercise makes your body release happy chemicals that lower stress. Chronic stress can lead to heart problems, so keeping it in check with exercise is important.

Blood Sugar Management

Exercise helps your body use insulin better, which is crucial for keeping blood sugar levels in check. Stable blood sugar is key to avoiding issues like diabetes, which increases the risk of heart disease.

Sleep Improvement

Good sleep is a must for your heart. Exercise can help you sleep better, making sure your heart gets the rest it needs to work its best.

Heart Flexibility

Exercise can make your heart more adaptable to different situations, which is a good thing. It helps your heart handle stress better.

