Heart Health: 7 Days Low-Calorie Diet Plan for Heart Attack Survivors

Here is a sample meal plan for the 7-day low-calorie diet plan for heart attack survivors.

A healthy diet must be followed by heart attack survivors to lower their risk of suffering another heart attack. This includes adhering to a low-calorie diet, which can aid in weight loss and cholesterol improvement.

What diet should a heart patient follow? To protect heart health, experts advise patients to stick to a 1,200-calorie diet. This makes it relatively simple for the patient to shed 1 to 2 pounds each week. Why is it crucial that people maintain their weight after suffering a heart attack? Weight gain not only makes you look bigger, but also invites tonnes of diseases and chronic health complications such as high blood pressure, diabetes, atherosclerosis, cholesterol, and atherosclerosis, all of which raise the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

7-Day Diet Plan For Heart Attack Survivors

What are the fundamental precautions a heart attack survivor should take to protect their hearts from long-term health issues? After a heart attack, a patient needs to avoid consuming too much alcohol, maintain a healthy weight, include heart-friendly meals, and get adequate rest. A patient moves towards a healthier and less dangerous existence when they adhere to all of these recommendations.

Day 1

1st Meal: Muesli with fruit and almonds for breakfast

2nd Meal: Lunchtime salad with grilled fish or chicken

3rd Meal: Dinner will be salmon and roasted veggies.

4th Meal: Snacks include yoghurt, nuts, fruits and vegetables.

Day 2

Breakfast: eggs and avocado on whole-wheat toast.

Lunch: Lentil soup and whole-wheat toast for lunch

Dinner: Serve some stir-fried chicken and brown rice.

Snacks: include yoghurt, nuts, fruits and vegetables.

Day 3

Breakfast: Make a smoothie bowl with fruits, yoghurt, and milk

Lunch: Prepare a chicken sandwich using whole-wheat bread with salad

Dinner: Paneer or Tofu scramble with seasonal vegetables

Snacks: Fruits and vegetables, yoghurt, nuts

Day 4

Breakfast: Oatmeal is the best option, top it up with nuts and berries.

Lunch: White quinoa salad with freshly prepared black beans and seasonal vegetables (sautee)

Dinner: Omega-3 rich -fish with whole-wheat tortillas

Snacks: Fruits and vegetables, yoghurt, nuts

Day 5

Breakfast: Whole-wheat toast with peanut butter and banana

Lunch: Fresh chicken salad with grilled chicken and fresh veggies

Dinner: Lentil soup with brown/black rice

Snacks: Fruits and vegetables, yoghurt, nuts

Day 6

Breakfast: Make a berry smoothie made with fresh fruits, and skimmed milk

Lunch: Turkey sandwich on whole-wheat bread with salad

Dinner: Tofu scramble with seasonal vegetables stir-fried

Snacks: Fruits and vegetables, yoghurt, nuts

Day 7

Breakfast: Make a bowl of oatmeal and top it up with berries and nuts

Lunch: White and black quinoa salad with freshly made black beans and sauteed vegetables

Dinner: Fish tacos with whole-wheat tortillas

Snacks: Fruits and vegetables, yoghurt, nuts

Conclusion

This low-calorie diet regimen for heart attack survivors lasts seven days and is a fantastic way to begin eating healthily. The simple-to-follow regimen gives you the nutrition you need to maintain your health and lose weight. Talk to your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

