Heart Blockage: Top 7 Yoga Asanas To Clear Clogged Arteries And Prevent Stroke

Suffering from heart blockage issues? Try to add these 7 yoga asanas to your daily routine to keep your heart healthy and happy.

Heart blockage is a concerning health issue where your heart's blood flow gets hampered due to narrowed or blocked arteries. This situation can lead to serious heart diseases, even stroke or heart attack. Although medication and surgery are the usual routes to tackle heart blockage, a canopy of natural remedies also exists to help govern this condition - yoga being one of them.

Top 7 Yoga Postures to Unclog Arteries And Prevent Stroke

Originating from India, Yoga offers a plethora of health and wellness benefits that are also beneficial for the heart and overall body functioning. With its unique blend of physical postures, breathing methods, and meditation, yoga fosters overall vitality and health. Considering heart blockage, certain specific yoga asanas can effectively assist in unclogging the arteries and thus enhancing blood flow. In this article, we take a look at the top 7 noteworthy yoga asanas that can aid in clearing blocked arteries and preventing stroke:

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

This sequence consists of 12 yoga poses executed in a fluid motion. It not only stretches and strengthens the entire body, including the heart, but also enhances blood circulation and prevents the accumulation of plaque in arteries.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

This detoxifying pose is known for its seated twist which promotes better digestion, invigorates the abdominal organs, and stretches the spine, thereby enhancing blood circulation to the heart and minimizing the risk of heart blockage.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This back-bending pose opens up the chest and stretches the spine. Strengthening the back muscles and improving the posture, enhances blood flow and protects the arteries from blockages.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This pose stretches the entire front body, including the chest and abdomen, stimulates digestive organs, and enhances blood circulation to the heart, thus clearing blocked arteries.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

It's a standing pose that stretches the whole body, right from the legs, through the hips, to the chest. It boosts blood circulation and strengthens heart muscles reducing the risk of heart blockages.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

This is a backbend pose that opens up your chest and stretches the front body. It revs up blood circulation and stimulates the cardiovascular system, aiding in the clearance of blocked arteries.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Used as a relaxation pose at the end of yoga practice, Shavasana significantly reduces stress and promotes overall well-being. Indirectly, lowering stress also helps in preventing heart blockage.

Yoga For Heart Health: What To Keep In Mind?

Yoga could be a beneficial discipline for those dealing with heart blockage. Incorporating these seven yoga asanas into your routine would help improve blood circulation, clear blocked arteries, and also decrease the likelihood of stroke. However, it is also important to add a healthy diet and exercise routine to your daily life to help the heart beat normally.