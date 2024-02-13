Heart Blockage Remedies: 7 Ayurvedic Medicinal Herbs To Unclog Arteries Naturally Without Medication

Heart Blockage Remedies: 7 Ayurvedic Medicinal Herbs To Unclog Arteries Naturally Without Medication

How to clean your arteries with the help of Ayurveda? Here are the top 7 Ayurvedic herbs that can unclog the heart passage and prevent a stroke.

Countless people all around the world carry the burden of heart troubles, mainly stemming from clogged arteries that may pave the way for severe health issues like heart attacks, strokes, etc. While most of us would reach for prescribed medicines as the first step to declutter or unclog these jammed arteries, our planet's nature has a storehouse of cures too. Yes, you read that right! Ayurveda, which is the ancient form of medicine has some natural remedies that can help keep your heart safe from such complications, and unclog the plaque-filled arteries too! Herbs hailing from the Ayurvedic tradition are celebrated for their prowess in cleaning blocked arteries, serving as a nature-sourced avenue that might reduce the dependence on conventional drugs. This piece of information carries a more intimate appeal.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Unclog Arteries Naturally

Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medical system, introduces an assortment of medicinal herbs known for their potency in endorsing heart health and naturally unclogging arteries. These herbs, used over centuries to treat various health conditions, are considered safe and effective.

Here are the top 7 natural Ayurvedic herbs that can help clean out your arteries, and reduce your risk of suffering a stroke:

TRENDING NOW

Arjuna Bark Tea In the Morning

This Ayurvedic herb has been Known for countless years for its effectiveness in managing heart diseases. As per experts, drinking a cup of freshly brewed Arjuna bark tea is the best home remedy to unclog arteries. Arjuna helps cut down cholesterol and is available as a powder or in a capsule form.

Garlic Juice

Garlic, aka lehsun is another potent Ayurvedic herb that is known for its ability to naturally unclog the jammed arteries. High in compounds that cut down cholesterol levels, consuming garlic raw, cooked, or as a supplement can be beneficial.

Ginger Tea

Ginger, also known as adrak is another good herb that you can add to your daily diet when trying to keep your arteries clean and prevent stroke risk. It is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that can effectively reduce artery inflammation and improve blood circulation. Enjoy it fresh, dried, or as a refreshing ginger tea.

You may like to read

Turmeric Tea On Empty Stomach

If you want to reduce your risk of stroke and help your heart function better, try to add a cup of turmeric tea to your daily routine. This vibrant yellow spice used in many Indian dishes carries curcumin, a compound full of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. You can add turmeric powder directly to your meals.

Cinnamon Soaked Water

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini in India is another herb that can help unclog arteries naturally. This sweet-smelling spice can lower cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation. You can sprinkle cinnamon powder in your drinks or meals.

Hawthorn

Traditional medicine uses this herb to boost heart health, improve blood flow, cut down cholesterol levels, and strengthen heart muscles.

Guggul

Extracted as a resin from the Commiphora mukul tree, it can lower cholesterol and reduce arterial inflammation.

Along with these herbs, living a healthy lifestyle is essential for preventing and managing heart blockage. This entails regular exercise, balanced meals, stress management, no smoking, and controlled alcohol consumption.

While these Ayurvedic herbs can boost heart health and unclog the arteries, consulting a healthcare expert before starting any new treatments or supplements is crucial. This way, you get proper directions on dosage and potential interactions with other medicines.

Conclusion: Ayurvedic herbs offer a practical introduction to naturally unclogging arteries and fostering heart health. Including these herbs in your daily routine, and coupling them with a healthy lifestyle, can go a long way in keeping heart blockage at bay without medications. Always seek a healthcare professional's advice for custom guidance.