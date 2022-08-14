Heart Attack While Working Out In Gym: Doctor Shares 7 Rules To Follow On Treadmill For Heart Health

Heart Attack While Working Out In Gym: Doctor Shares 7 Rules To Follow On Treadmill For Heart Health

Are you a fitness freak? Then this article will help you understand when to draw the line when trying to stay fit.

Famous Bollywood actor-cum-comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while running on the treadmill on 10th August 2022. The actor was on a life support system at the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. According to the reports, he had regained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support. However, on September 1, after he ran a fever as high as 100 degrees, he was put on ventilator support again.

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kJqPvOskb5 ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

This is not the first reported incident of a celebrity suffering heart problems while working out. Even when experts suggest exercising regularly is vital for overall health, they also recommend that people take it slow. "Strenuous exercise can cause "oxygen debt" in the cardiac tissue, which can trigger cardiac arrhythmia and death," Dr Swapna Khetripal, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, told TheHealthSite.com. So, if you are a fitness freak, then this article will help you understand when to draw the line when trying to stay fit.

If you are someone who loves to take care of your fitness and hit the gym regularly, you must know that being mindful of your health conditions can not only help you prevent heart attack risks at the gym, but can also prevent injury, or muscle tears. Speaking to IANS, Dr Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, has shared some of the important notes to keep in mind while working out.

Rules To Follow On Treadmill For Heart Health

So, here's what you should follow when using the treadmill at the gym:

Check Your Health

If you are above 50, make sure to get yourself checked by a cardiologist or do a stress test.

You may like to read

Avoid Overdoing Exercises

Understand the process, a moderate workout is good enough to help you get the benefits. Overdoing the same can lead increase in heart rate and later increase your heart attack risk.

Stop When This Happens

It is important to understand when one should stop exercising. According to Sr Suvarna, one should immediately stop working out if he/she experiences symptoms like chronic chest pain or shortness of breath or light-headedness, extreme sweating and chest congestion.

Keep Your Body Hydrated

While working out is important, keeping a tab of the body is important too! Workouts can make you sweat, and thus your body can get dehydrated. All you need to do is stay hydrated. Drink a lot of water or fluids that can provide your body with the required hydration.

Never Hit The Gym After Eating

One should also avoid exercising just after having a meal. Working out on a full stomach can only cause damage to your body and not help you gain anything good.

Avoid Taking Steroids

Experts say that many fitness enthusiasts, irrespective of age, use steroids or synthetic proteins which are not safe at all. This can harm the internal organs and lead to several health complications.

Who All Should Be More Careful?

Dr Ashish Agarwal, HOD Cardiology, Aakash healthcare says that indulging in an intensive workout or too much physical activity too quickly can injure the heart. Also, people with hypertension, high cholesterol, or diabetes must consult a cardiologist before beginning gym training.