Heart Attack During Workout: 7 Warning Signs You Are Exercising Too Much

7 Warning Signs You Are Exercising Too Much

Are you pushing your body way too hard? Here are some signs and symptoms that can tell you about when you are exercising way too much, than what your body can take.

Dear fitness freaks, it is time for you to become a little more careful with your workout routines, and understand your body better. With India seeing a sudden spike in heart attack and cardiac arrest deaths, especially among those who are seemingly fit, or workouts daily, the topic 'heart health' has become more important than ever. And why we are warning the fitness freaks, is because many of these deaths are happening during workouts. The connection between the two may not be justified at the moment due to a lack of proper studies, but there is something that one should know - a poor diet, a not regularised workout routine, and unmanaged lifestyle habits can have life-threatening effects on the heart and can make this organ prone to conditions as fatal as a heart attack or a cardiac arrest.

India's rising number of heart-related deaths has left the experts in the country worried. When asked why the surge, the doctors said that one of the reasons behind this could be COVID-induced poor heart health. Yes, you read that right. A virus infection like COVID can leave the heart in a devastating condition, making it prone to suffer from severe problems even after recovery. Thus taking good care of the body is of utmost importance for people who have had COVID.

Working Out Way Too Much Can Ruin Your Heart Health

The ground rule is to understand how much your body can take. Be it diet, or workout, knowing how much is too much is important to stay safe from any life-threatening conditions. Today, in this article, we will understand what your body may show up when you are over-exercising or putting too much pressure on your body to stay fit at the gym.

You feel chronic and pinching chest pain, pressure, and discomfort Feeling an unusual burning sensation Pain and tenderness that doesn't go away Blurry vision, severe muscle pain, and headache accompanied by chills and fever An elevated heart rate upon awakening Unexplained swelling or pain in the joints Muscle stiffness, and soreness post-workout session

Are You Suffering From Poor Heart Health? Look Out For These Symptoms

Remember, the above-mentioned signs and symptoms are for those who are overdoing their exercise routine. In order to track your heart health, one needs to be careful of some common symptoms that can say loud about poor heart health. Here is a list of a few of them:

Uneven heartbeat rate Extreme tiredness or fatigue Chest discomfort A persistent unbearable chest pain Not being able to breathe properly Night sweats Swelling in the legs, ankles, and feet Numbness in the upper part of the body is also a sign of something usual happening to the heart Not being able to focus on a particular thing, or feeling dizzy Continuous cough and chest heaviness are also a warning sign

Make sure to visit a doctor immediately when you notice breathing issues, chest pain, or unusual symptoms. Remember the mantra - understand the body, take note of the symptoms, and never ignore the unusualness.

