Healthy Snacks Ideas: Penne Fra Diavolo Recipe For Perfect Monsoon Evening

Enjoy this monsoon perfect evening snack with your loved ones!

Indulge in the irresistible allure of Italian cuisine as the monsoon rains shower with their gentle touch. Embrace the cosy ambience of the rainy season by treating yourself to a steaming plate of Penne Fra Diavolo. As the pitter-patter of the raindrops outside, this fiery pasta dish will warm your soul with its robust flavours and spicy kick. Whether you seek comfort on a gloomy day or simply crave a culinary adventure, this Penne Fra Diavolo recipe is the ideal companion during monsoon season.

Penne Fra Diavolo Recipe

In this recipe, Chef Kandla Nijhowne, MasterChef India Season 1 Finalist and Culinary Consultant to Modi Naturals Ltd, will guide you through the steps of creating a mouthwatering Penne Fra Diavolo that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. Brace yourself for a culinary experience that embodies the perfect harmony of spicy, savoury, and satisfying flavours.

Ingredients

2 tbsp Oleev Pomace Oil

1 medium-sized onion, chopped finely

5-6 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper cut into chunks

1 cup tomato puree

tsp dried oregano

-1 tsp chilli flakes

2 cups boiled penne pasta

cup sliced black olives

10-12 fresh basil leaves, roughly torn

3 tbsp chopped parsley

1 cup grated cheese

Oleev Extra Virgin Olive Oil to drizzle

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Add a little bit of Oleev Pomace oil into a pan and quickly flash-fry the bell peppers. Remove with a slotted spoon and keep aside. Add the remaining Oleev Pomace oil to the pan and lightly fry the onions until pink. Tip in the garlic and cook further, along with a little salt. Add tomato puree, oregano, basil, chilli flakes, salt, and pepper. Cook for another 2 minutes, Add half a cup of water to the pan, stir briefly and cover. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the flavours to mingle. Tip in the boiled penne, black olives, and bell peppers. Mix gently so you don't break up the penne. When warmed through, switch off the heat, scatter grated cheese over the top and drizzle with dome Oleev Extra Virgin Olive oil. Tumble around once and dish out the hot penne Garnish with more grated cheese, a few olives, and a sprig of basil.

