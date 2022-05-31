5 Healthy Snacks For Your Kids' Tiffin-Time

Snack time? Here are five healthy snacks for your children

One thing that ties humans and food is taste, and the little ones tend to take this quite seriously because they'll conveniently squeak nooo to anything that doesn't taste great or looks bland. And honestly, as mothers, we understand how puzzling it can get trying to please their taste buds, especially during snack time at school. Due to Covid, we could quickly check on when and what they munched on for the last two years. However, as schools begin to welcome them, it can get tricky with a gazillion unhealthy snacks dangling at every nook and cranny. Nevertheless, we can make things fun for them by getting a little innovative and creative as parents.

Eating Healthy

Unlike adults, paving the way to eating healthy for kids should not be a lifestyle change but rather a difference in their eyes. Whether making the food deliciously colourful or having fun shapes, this ride should evoke a sense of excitement, which will automatically leave them coming for more. Gayatri Chona, Head Nutritionist & Co-founder of Phab, shares five easy hacks to help you get started:

Colourful Mini Idlis

Colours can get any child curious! And well, the wonders of fermented foods never cease. So, blend some spinach to achieve a hulk-ish green and a candy red beetroot, reminding them of maybe the Iron Man. Once done, you can separately add it to the batter. To enhance the nutritional content, you may add pulses like moong dal to the batter and make it protein-rich.

Nut Butter

Almost all kids relish chocolate spreads. Here nut butter is a much healthier and tastier alternative. This can be easily made at home, but it is available in different flavours, such as peanut butter, almond butter, hazelnut, and others. Use it as a dip with roasted breadsticks or apply it to the bread. This spread contains healthy fats and is an excellent energy source! Just note that while purchasing these kinds of butter off the shelf, we should be mindful and read the pack to avoid buying high-sugar and sodium products.

Protein-rich snacks

Protein is an essential macronutrient, as it helps with the body's growth. So, including kid-friendly protein-rich snacks is a great way to keep their nutrition in check. Snacks such as energy bars, protein bombs, protein puffs and cookies make an excellent snacking option. Additionally, they are easy to carry and are a healthier option than typical sugar-coated bars and candies.

Healthy Pancakes

Rarely has a kid ever said no to pancakes. And here's the best way to fulfil their wish and deliver nutrition. Just switch processed flour with oat or millet flour and drizzle organic honey or maple syrup instead of sugary chocolate syrup! Then, to make it a little colourful, you can add blue berries and high in anti-oxidants.

PS: Getting fancy cookie cutters might make things more interesting.

Nuts And Trail Mixes

Trail mixes are the best way to introduce your kids to nuts and seeds! Not only are they deliciously nutritious, but hassle-free. However, it is essential to flip the pack and read the ingredients because often, these mixes are loaded with sugars and sodium.

Conclusion

To conclude, snacking healthy is all about making things deliciously healthy yet interesting. This might seem like a challenging task, but trust me, it gets easier with practice as you understand their palate much better. And thanks to the internet, hacks get home in a click.