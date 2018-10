If you’re a true foodie, it is very likely that you like to explore exotic cuisine from across the world. Each country has so much to offer when it comes to traditional cuisine and dishes of that region made with local ingredients. One such country with a rich food heritage is Japan. This Spinach Gomae with Corn recipe by Chef Dawa Lama, Executive Sous Chef of Spice Traders, W Goa is packed with nutrition and taste. Gomae is a Japanese side dish made with vegetables and a sesame dressing that is given along with the main course. Spinach gomae is one of the most popular gomae recipes. This is essentially a spinach salad with a sour and sweet sesame dressing that will go with any of your vegetarian or non-vegetarian main courses. Spinach is rich in iron and extremely beneficial for keeping several diseases away including anemia and heart diseases, give you healthy skin and hair and help you lose weight. Try this recipe for your next dinner party.

Spinach Gomae with Black Corn

Ingredients

200 g Boiled Spinach

50 g Tahina paste

10 ml Kikkoman Soy

5 ml Cooking sake

5 ml Mirin

5 ml Sesame oil

5 g Togarashi

Salt, to taste

3 gm Sugar

Sesame seeds, roasted to garnish

20 g Tofu silken

20 g Sweet corn kernels

3 g Edible bamboo charcoal powder

10 g Tempura flour

Method

Squeeze the spinach to remove excess water and chop.

To make the dressing

Add Tahini, Kikkoman soy, cooking sake, mirin, sesame oil, salt and togarashi and mix well.

To do the assembly of the dish

• Mix the dressing with the cut boiled spinach and set the plate.

• Garnish with sesame seeds and cut tofu cubes.

• Coat corn kernels with tempura flour and edible bamboo charcoal powder well.

• Fry them till crispy.

• Strain and garnish on the salad and serve.