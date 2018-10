Looking for healthy breakfast options? You must try making these two really simple, delicious but tasty breakfast recipes by Executive Sous Chef Lokesh Jarodia, Novotel Imagica Khopoli. It is very important that you start your day with a big, healthy breakfast. Research studies have shown that having breakfast can help you lose weight, keep obesity away and also obesity-related diseases away. Regardless of how much time you have or don’t have every morning, you must make it a habit to eat a good breakfast. But make sure that the breakfast you have is wholesome. These breakfast recipes tick all the right boxes: it is high in taste and nutrition and it is easy and quick to prepare.

Bircher Muesli

Ingredients

• 80 gm Oats

• 40 gm Plain Yoghurt

• 20 gm Banana chopped

• 15 gm Raisin chopped

• 10 gm Walnut chopped

• 10 gm Almonds chopped

• 30 ml Honey

• 100 ml Orange juice

Method

• Mix oats, apple, yogurt, banana, raisins, walnuts, almonds, honey, and orange juice together in a bowl. Chill in chiller or fridge for at least 1 hour to set.

Egg Benedict

Ingredients

• 2 pieces of Bacon 2 pieces

• 2 gm Chopped parsley 2 gm

• 4 Eggs

• 10 ml white vinegar

• 2 English muffins

Hollandaise Sauce:

• 100 gm Unsalted Butter

• 3 Egg Yolks

• 10 ml Lemon juice

• Salt, to taste

• Cayenne Pepper, to taste

Ingredients

• Cook the bacon in a hot griddle. Now, put water in a saucepan, simmer it add vinegar and poach the eggs.

• Make hollandaise sauce and cut the English muffin into halves and toast the halves.

• To assemble, butter one side of an English muffin. Top with two slices of bacon. Trim the bacon to fit the muffin. Put a poached egg on top of the bacon, then pour some hollandaise over. Sprinkle some parsley over it all and serve hot.