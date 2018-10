Most of us have unhealthy afternoon snacks. We go to our office or college canteens or roadside stalls to satiate our 5 pm hunger pangs with deep-fried snacks like samosas or wada pavs or bhajjis with chai. This can wreck havoc on your health. But you can’t skip having snacks either. What you need is a wholesome and healthy snack that’s also tasty to keep you full till dinner time. This Missal Pav recipe by Chef Lokesh Jarodia, Executive Sous Chef, Novotel Imagica Khopoli is an excellent snack you can try. Missal is a mixture of different kinds of sprouts (green moong dal, matki and mixed bean sprouts) and spices. This makes it a high-protein, healthy recipe that everyone can enjoy. Moong dal is low in calories and high in proteins and hence good for those trying to lose weight. Moong dal can help fight heart diseases, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, iron deficiency and anaemia and skin cancer. Matki, too, is known for its high protein content and known to fight diabetes, high blood pressure and weight gain. A combination of these sprouts will keep your body full till dinner while providing you with good nourishment.

Ingredients

30 gm Green moong dal

30 gm Matki sprouts

30 gm Mixed bean sprouts

20 gm Farsaan

10 gm Sev

50 gm Onions

100 gm Tomato

1 Green chilli

2 gm Jeera whole

2 gm Deggi mirch

Salt, to taste

10 ml Oil

1 Lemon

3 gm Coriander powder

30 gm Ginger garlic paste

2 gm Goda masala

Method