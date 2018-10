If you haven’t tried eating Undhiyu, the traditional Gujarati vegetarian preparation, you must do so this Navratri! healthy, full of nutritious vegetables and spices, the spicy undhiyu is a delicacy that’s perfect for festive occasions.

Undhiyu

How to make Methi Muthiya

Ingredients

• 1 cup wheat flour

• 1/4 cup gram flour

• 1/2 cup chopped fenugreek leaves

• Few sprigs of chopped cilantro

• 1/2 tsp sugar

• 1 tbsp salt

• 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

• 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tbsp chilli garlic ginger paste

• 1 tsp sesame seeds

• 1 tsp carom seeds

• 1 tsp oil

• 1 cup water

Method

• Mix wheat flour with gram flour.

• Add fenugreek leaves, cilantro, sugar, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, chilli garlic ginger paste, sesame seeds, carom seeds and oil. Mix well.

• Add water gradually, and knead into a firm dough.

• Make either round or log shaped muthiya.

• Deep fry muthiyas. You can also shallow fry to avoid excess oil. Keep aside.

For the vegetables

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup lilva tuvar (green pigeon peas)

• 1/2 cup val papdi (Indian flat beans)

• 1/2 cup surti papdi

• 10 baby potatoes

• 1/2 cup purple yam

• 1/2 cup white yam (ratalu)

• 6 baby eggplants

• 1/2 cup sweet potatoes

• Green masala

• 1 cup shredded coconut

• 1/4 cup fenugreek leaves finely chopped

Method

• To make green masala, blend 1/2 cup green chillies, 1-inch ginger piece, 5-6 garlic cloves, a bunch of green garlic shoots along with the garlic, 2 cup cilantro, a pinch of salt, 1/2 tsp carom seeds, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp sugar in a blender.

• Add as little water as possible and make a thick green paste. Keep aside.

• Take the baby potatoes, de-skin them and slit them with a ‘+’ shape on one side. Ensure it is not cut through the other side. Repeat for baby eggplants.

• Cut the remaining vegetables into cubes, about the same size as the potatoes and eggplants.

• Mix the green masala with shredded coconut and use 1/4th of the masala to stuff the potatoes and eggplants.