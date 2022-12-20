Winter Millet Recipe For Children: Gluten-Free Paratha

- Health A-Z
Millets are small-seeded grains. They have been a part of our traditional diets. However, they have regained their importance in recent times owing to their superior nutritional properties, which has also led them to gain the title of 'Nutri Cereals'.
Head-Nutrition Sciences, Dr Bhavna Sharma, ITC Ltd (Foods Division), shares that children with celiac disease or other conditions leading to gluten intolerances lack essential nutrition due to dietary restrictions. Gluten-free flours are an excellent replacement to provide calories necessary for growth and development.
Millets are abundant sources of many essential nutrients unavailable from commonly consumed refined grains. They contribute extensively to children and adolescents' vitamin, mineral and dietary fibre needs. Introducing millets for children has sparked a new interest in adding to nutrient profiles and dietary diversity. India has a significant history of millet-rich diets that have resurfaced recently, bringing attention to its immense potential to contribute to the healthy growth and development of these young minds.
