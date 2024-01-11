Wholesome Warmers: Must Try These 2 Nutrient-Packed Soups This Winter

Here are two easy-to-make healthy soups that you must try in this this chilly season!

Winter Warmers: By incorporating these easy-to-make, well-suited winter season soups, you can make your meals wholesome and healthy while beating the winter chill. The easy, small #rozkahealthysteps can help build a sustainably healthy lifestyle over time.

Tangy Tomato Soup: Tomato soup is beneficial for health. Chromium, potassium, vitamins A, C, E, alpha, beta, lutein and lycopene carotenoids are found in tomatoes and are beneficial in various diseases.

Ingredients

For Soup

1 tbsp Oil

4-5 nos Peppercorn

2 tbsp Coriander seeds

1 tbsp Cumin

1 small piece of Cinnamon

1 no Black cardamom

5 medium-sized Tomatoes

1/3 cup sliced onion

6 nos Garlic cloves

2 tbsp chopped ginger ginger

(optional) - cup Carrot diced

For Garlic Beard

Butter

Bread loaf/ bread slices

Steps To Follow

Saut for 15 seconds, and add sliced onion, garlic, ginger, and chilli powder. Please stir it quickly and add tomatoes (sliced into half), then salt and a dash of water. Place the soup back in a pan, boil, and check for salt.

For Garlic Bread

Mix soft butter and chopped garlic. Heat a pan, place the slice butter side first, and cook slowly until it turns crisp. Turn it over, let it brown, and then remove it.

Winter Vegetable Soup: A delicious soup prepared using a range of winter veggies creates a light yet nutritious soup rich in fibre and low in fat.

Ingredients

For Soup

1 tbsp oil

Garlic chopped 2 tsp

Ginger chopped 2 tsp

Green chilli chopped 1 tsp

Spring onion chopped 3 tbsp

Flour (all-purpose) 1 tbsp

Cabbage chopped cup

Carrots chopped cup

Corn kernels (boiled) cup

Capsicum chopped cup

Beans chopped cup

Green peas cup

Potato diced (raw) cup

Basil leaves a sprig

Oregano 1 tsp

Chilli flakes 1 tsp

Thyme 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Veg Stock/Water 1lt

Pepper powder

For Veg Stock (Makes approximately 1lt)

Onion (small) 1 no

Ginger sliced few

Garlic cloves 5-6 nos

Peppercorns 7-8 nos

Bayleaf 1 no

Basil a sprig

Rosemary a sprig

Thyme a sprig

Beans with trimmings 1 cup

Carrot dices & trimming cup

Broccoli & trimmings cup

Broccoli steam 1 small piece

Cauliflower & trimmings cup

Cauliflower stem 1 small piece

Celery sticks 2 small pieces

Tomato trimmings a handful

Water 3lts

Steps To Follow

In a pan, heat oil with diced ginger and garlic. Add spring onions and green chillies to this and continue to stir for another minute. Spread some flour and continue boiling till a light golden colour appears. Add carrots, cabbage, capsicum, corn kernels, peas, potatoes and beans. Boil for 5 7 minutes on high heat. Drop in the oregano, basil sprig, thyme, chilli flakes, vegetable stock and salt. Boil till the veggies, particularly potatoes, are tender. Remove from heat and strain. Let the veggies cool, then crush them into a puree with the liquid. Pour the creamy stew into a pan; add stock or water to restore the texture. If needed, season with pepper, basil leaves and salt.