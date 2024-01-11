  • ENG

Wholesome Warmers: Must Try These 2 Nutrient-Packed Soups This Winter

Here are two easy-to-make healthy soups that you must try in this this chilly season!

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : January 11, 2024 7:52 PM IST

Winter Warmers: By incorporating these easy-to-make, well-suited winter season soups, you can make your meals wholesome and healthy while beating the winter chill. The easy, small #rozkahealthysteps can help build a sustainably healthy lifestyle over time.

Tangy Tomato Soup: Tomato soup is beneficial for health. Chromium, potassium, vitamins A, C, E, alpha, beta, lutein and lycopene carotenoids are found in tomatoes and are beneficial in various diseases.

Ingredients

For Soup

  • 1 tbsp Oil
  • 4-5 nos Peppercorn
  • 2 tbsp Coriander seeds
  • 1 tbsp Cumin
  • 1 small piece of Cinnamon
  • 1 no Black cardamom
  • 5 medium-sized Tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup sliced onion
  • 6 nos Garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp chopped ginger ginger
  • (optional) - cup Carrot diced

For Garlic Beard

  • Butter
  • Bread loaf/ bread slices

Steps To Follow

  1. Saut for 15 seconds, and add sliced onion, garlic, ginger, and chilli powder.
  2. Please stir it quickly and add tomatoes (sliced into half), then salt and a dash of water.
  3. Place the soup back in a pan, boil, and check for salt.

For Garlic Bread

  1. Mix soft butter and chopped garlic.
  2. Heat a pan, place the slice butter side first, and cook slowly until it turns crisp. Turn it over, let it brown, and then remove it.

Winter Vegetable Soup: A delicious soup prepared using a range of winter veggies creates a light yet nutritious soup rich in fibre and low in fat.

Ingredients

For Soup

  • 1 tbsp oil
  • Garlic chopped 2 tsp
  • Ginger chopped 2 tsp
  • Green chilli chopped 1 tsp
  • Spring onion chopped 3 tbsp
  • Flour (all-purpose) 1 tbsp
  • Cabbage chopped cup
  • Carrots chopped cup
  • Corn kernels (boiled) cup
  • Capsicum chopped cup
  • Beans chopped cup
  • Green peas cup
  • Potato diced (raw) cup
  • Basil leaves a sprig
  • Oregano 1 tsp
  • Chilli flakes 1 tsp
  • Thyme 1 tsp
  • Salt to taste
  • Veg Stock/Water 1lt
  • Pepper powder

For Veg Stock (Makes approximately 1lt)

  • Onion (small) 1 no
  • Ginger sliced few
  • Garlic cloves 5-6 nos
  • Peppercorns 7-8 nos
  • Bayleaf 1 no
  • Basil a sprig
  • Rosemary a sprig
  • Thyme a sprig
  • Beans with trimmings 1 cup
  • Carrot dices & trimming cup
  • Broccoli & trimmings cup
  • Broccoli steam 1 small piece
  • Cauliflower & trimmings cup
  • Cauliflower stem 1 small piece
  • Celery sticks 2 small pieces
  • Tomato trimmings a handful
  • Water 3lts

Steps To Follow

  1. In a pan, heat oil with diced ginger and garlic. Add spring onions and green chillies to this and continue to stir for another minute.
  2. Spread some flour and continue boiling till a light golden colour appears. Add carrots, cabbage, capsicum, corn kernels, peas, potatoes and beans. Boil for 5 7 minutes on high heat.
  3. Drop in the oregano, basil sprig, thyme, chilli flakes, vegetable stock and salt. Boil till the veggies, particularly potatoes, are tender. Remove from heat and strain. Let the veggies cool, then crush them into a puree with the liquid.
  4. Pour the creamy stew into a pan; add stock or water to restore the texture. If needed, season with pepper, basil leaves and salt.