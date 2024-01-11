Wholesome Warmers: Must Try These 2 Nutrient-Packed Soups This Winter

Winter Warmers: By incorporating these easy-to-make, well-suited winter season soups, you can make your meals wholesome and healthy while beating the winter chill. The easy, small #rozkahealthysteps can help build a sustainably healthy lifestyle over time.
Tangy Tomato Soup: Tomato soup is beneficial for health. Chromium, potassium, vitamins A, C, E, alpha, beta, lutein and lycopene carotenoids are found in tomatoes and are beneficial in various diseases.
In a pan, heat oil with diced ginger and garlic. Add spring onions and green chillies to this and continue to stir for another minute.
Spread some flour and continue boiling till a light golden colour appears. Add carrots, cabbage, capsicum, corn kernels, peas, potatoes and beans. Boil for 5 7 minutes on high heat.
Drop in the oregano, basil sprig, thyme, chilli flakes, vegetable stock and salt. Boil till the veggies, particularly potatoes, are tender. Remove from heat and strain. Let the veggies cool, then crush them into a puree with the liquid.
Pour the creamy stew into a pan; add stock or water to restore the texture. If needed, season with pepper, basil leaves and salt.