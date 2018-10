Many nutrition experts say that breakfast should be the king of all your meals. Simply put, breakfast should be the heaviest of all your meals. Having a heavy breakfast makes you feel full throughout the day which could help you snack less. But just because breakfast needs to be heavy, doesn’t mean that it can be unhealthy. For instance, having deep fried wadas or medu vadas or very oily sabu dana khichdi, oily misal, white bread, sweetened cereals, packaged oatmeals etc. do not qualify as a healthy breakfast even though these are ‘heavy’ dishes. What you must ensure in a good breakfast, is good carbs like whole wheat or multigrain bread, nuts like almonds and walnuts, whole fruits instead of fruit juices. Some breakfast mistakes you make can be very harmful to your health. You must try making this healthy breakfast recipe of Breakfast Pudding by Chef Ranveer Brar, which comes with the goodness of nutritious oats, bananas, honey and nuts, all of which will keep you energised and full till your lunch time.

Breakfast Pudding

Ingredients

For the Pudding Mixture:

1 cup Cream

¾ cup Condensed Milk

¼ cup Rolled Oats

1 No. Banana

For Layering:

½ cup Rolled Oats

2-3 tbsp Honey

8 Bread slices

2 Ripe Bananas

Honey, as required

2-3 tsp Brown Sugar

For Garnish:

Powdered sugar, as required

Raisins, dry nuts, as required

Caramelized banana slices

Caramel sauce/honey/maple syrup

Method:

1. To prepare the pudding mixture, blend together cream, condensed milk, rolled oats and banana. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Slice the edges of the bread slices and cut them into square shapes. You could use wholewheat bread.

3. In a baking dish, arrange the cut bread slices and spread the prepared pudding mixture.

4. Cut 2 bananas from the centre horizontally and place them on top of the bread, drizzle honey on the bananas and add brown sugar. Cover with another layer of bread slices.

5. Bake in a pre-heated oven for 12 to 15 minutes till golden brown. Remove and let cool a bit.

6. Sprinkle nuts and top it off with the caramelized banana and caramel sauce, maple syrup or honey.

Serve warm.