Quinoa, a South American seed has become popular across the world because of the many nutritional properties it possesses. Quinoa has been hailed as a superfood, thanks to its high nutrition composition. This gluten-free grain is very high in proteins – it has nine essential amino acids. It has plenty of fibre making it an ideal food to fight constipation. It is also very filling, which means it can keep you satiated for a long time and keep your hunger pangs at bay. Quinoa is also known to lower cholesterol levels and prevent heart disease and diabetes. the seeds are also known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help us fight a number of conditions. Plus, it is perfect for weight loss because it has very few calories. Did you know that 100g of cooked quinoa contains 120 calories? It is really not surprising why quinoa has become so popular even with celebs across the world. Wondering what to make of the quinoa packet that you have got? Try making this quinoa recipe by Saurabh Srivastava, executive chef, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity. Lightly seasoned, this recipe makes for a great, nutritious pre-dinner salad.

Ingredients

• 2 cups cooked white quinoa

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes

• 1 cup cooked chickpeas

• 1/2 cup basil leaves torn into pieces

For the dressing

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 1 garlic clove crushed

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp fresh cracked pepper + more for serving

• 1/2 tsp dried oregano

• Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, combine the quinoa, tomatoes, chickpeas and basil. Toss properly.

2. Whisk together the dressing ingredients, reserving a bit of pepper to garnish, in a small bowl. Pour dressing over quinoa salad and stir together until evenly coated.

3. Garnish with some fresh cracked pepper if desired.

4. Serve immediately or chill in the fridge for 30 – 60 minutes.