Those looking to lose weight and get fit are often told to eat salads. The problem with many salads is that they are either too bland or unhealthy. A salad needs not just wholesome ingredients, it also needs a good dressing to make it tasty. Many salad dressings are high in calories because they are made with ingredients like mayonnaise, bacon, fried meat etc. that are high in sodium, unhealthy fats, sugars and even preservatives. This can completely ruin your weight loss goals. This Pear and Pomegranate Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing recipe by celeb fitness experts Radhika Karle is the perfect salad recipe because it is high in taste and nutrition but low in calories. Pomegranate is good for heart health, lowering blood pressure, improving digestion, boosting immunity and testosterone levels. Pear is a source of natural fibre and is excellent for keeping you full and providing you with energy. Walnuts with their high omega 3 fatty acids content can reduce your risk of cancer, heart diseases, obesity, wrinkles and other signs of ageing and deal with reproductive problems in men. You must try making recipe if you are trying to lose weight in a healthy way.

Pear and pomegranate salad with poppy seed dressing

Servings: 2

Ingredients

1/2 avocado

1 pear, sliced

1/4 cup pomegranate

14 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

For the salad dressing

1 tbsp virgin olive oil

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tsp honey

Method

For the salad, add the avocado to a bowl and layer the remaining ingredients on top.

For the dressing, add all the ingredients in a medium-sized jar. Tightly close the lid and shake until thoroughly mixed.

Drizzle this salad dressing over the salad. Toss to combine.

Serve immediately.