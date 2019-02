Taro or arbi is a common root vegetable that’s available in most parts of India. It has many health benefits and can be made into a variety of recipes. Did you know that taro can help ease toothache and gum pain because of its anti-inflammatory properties? Taro is also useful in treating constipation, Irritated Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or an upset stomach. It is great for boosting immunity too. If consumed regularly, taro can help you beat a number of illnesses. Plus, it is also useful for preventing and treating infections like UTI. Not just taro vegetable even the leaves of taro plant can be used because they are very healthy. Here are some healthy ways to include this nutritious vegetable in your diet.

Taro curry

Ingredients:

250g arbi, peeled and chopped

¼ cup curd

½ tsp ajwain

A small piece of ginger, shredded

Chilli powder

Rock salt

1 tbsp ghee

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

In a vessel heat ghee, add ajwain.

When it begins to splutter add yoghurt and stir till it starts separating ghee.

Add salt and chilli powder and stir well.

Now add chopped arbi and increase the flame to high heat and cook till it looks slightly fried.

Add about 2 cups water and bring to a boil.

Simmer uncovered for about 15 minutes till fully cooked.

Serve hot.

Recipe by Neha Chandna

Taro roast

Ingredients:

250g arbi

1 tbsp brown rice flour

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/4 tsp haldi

1/2 tsp amchur powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil

Method:

Clean arbi and pressure cook for one whistle.

Cool. Peel and chop into big chunks.

Mix rice flour, chilli powder, haldi, amchur powder, salt and oil.

Add the arbi chunks and gently mix to coat the pieces well.

Heat 1½ tsp oil in a non-stick pan.

Arrange arbi chunks in a single layer and let them roast on one side for 10 minutes or till crisp.

Turn and roast the other side.

Serve

Recipe by Prema Kodical

Taro tikki

Ingredients

Arbi (boiled) – 300gms

Ghee – 5tbl spn

Ajwain – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Red chilli pwd – 1 tsp

Curry leaf – 10 nos

Chaat masala – 2 tsp

Green chilly chopped – 1no

Green coriander chopped – 1 tbsp

Almonds (chopped) – 4 tbsp

Almonds (halved) – 10 nos

Salt – ½ tsp

Method

Mash the boiled arbi till smooth and creamy. Heat half the ghee and add ajwain, then curry leaves and green chillies chopped. Sauté and add turmeric, red chilli powder, sauté and add mashed arbi.

Cook on a slow flame and keep stirring. Add salt and chaat masala. After 4 mins of cooking remove and cool it completely.

Now make small patties and roll the sides on chopped almonds. Place one half of the almond on top of the tikki.

Now drizzle some ghee and fry the patty on both sides. Serve hot.

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur