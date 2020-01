Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you are watching your weight and trying to lose some extra kilos, this meal becomes all the more important. And, if you can start you day with some low carb breakfast options, there is nothing better. Here we bring you some delicious low carb recipes that will not only tease your taste buds but keep you healthy too.

Ham and egg cups

If you are in a mad morning rush, then this is the perfect low carb breakfast recipe for you. All you need is cooking spray, ham slices, grated cheese, salt, pepper and eggs.

Just pre-heat your oven to 200ºC and grease a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Put a slice of ham in each cup and top it with grated cheese. Break open an egg over the cheese and sprinkles some salt and pepper over it. Bake for around 15 minutes and you are done.

Cloud eggs

This is a sight for sore eyes especially if you are a egg person. You will need eggs, cheese, ham, salt and pepper. Preheat your oven to 240°C and grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Beat egg whites till stiff. Fold in the cheese and ham. Sprinkle some salt and pepper over it. Now, with a spoon, place small mounds of this mixture on the baking sheet and make depressions in the centre of each mound. Bake for about 3 to 5 minutes. Place an egg yolk into the depression and bake again till yolks are cooked. Serve hot.

Egg wraps

This is a slightly elaborate recipe that you can try out if you have time. But it is a delicious low-carb breakfast option no doubt. You will need 4 eggs, half litre milk, 1 tablespoon butter, grated cheese, thinly sliced avocados, quartered cherry tomatoes, 6 sausages, salt and pepper. Mix the milk and eggs in a large bowl and add salt and pepper. Now heat butter in a pan over medium heat and add 1/3 of the egg mixture. This will form a thin layer that covers the entire pan. Cook till it is done and add cheese. Cook till cheese melts. Now place the sausage, avocado and tomatoes at the centre and wrap it up. Seal it with the melted cheese and serve.

Breakfast hash

This is a wholesome low carb breakfast option. It will keep you full till lunch time. Just slice some sausages or ham, cut some onions, chop some red bell pepper and cauliflower. 1/4 tsp. Heat some oil in a pan and fry the sausage or ham till done. Add the vegetables and cook till done. Season with salt, pepper and paprika. Add About 2 tablespoons of water and cover the pan. Take off the fire after 5 minutes. Add some crushed garlic for taste and cook again for a few seconds. Make depressions in the hash and break an egg into each. Sprinkle cheese over the whole thing and cook till eggs are done. Serve hot.